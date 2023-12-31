Look Back: Happy 98th birthday to the City of Nanticoke

Dec. 31—At 10 a.m. on Jan. 4, 1926, the Borough of Nanticoke became the City of Nanticoke.

"Nanticoke with its population of approximately 28,000 inhabitants contained within three and three-quarters square miles, since 1874, a borough, will become a city with the reorganization in the city building of its elected city officials," the Wilkes-Barre Record reported Jan. 4, 1926.

Nanticoke is derived from Nentego, a Native American tribe that settled along the banks of the Susquehanna River possibly in 1748 where shad was prevalent along with an abundant amount of game in the forests to hunt.

Originally part of Hanover Township, the land was given to Capt. Lazarus Stewart, William Stewart and others for their effort to protect the area for the Susquehanna Company, settlers from Connecticut that spawned the Pennamite-Yankee Wars of 1769-1770 and 1774.

William Stewart divided the land into plots he sold and he also ran a ferry across the river that resulted in the eventual founding of Plymouth.

"The first 136 logs laid out by William Stewart sold for $10 each, and these were located along what is now Spring, Walnut, Pine, Broad, Market, Chestnut and Walter streets," the Record reported Jan. 4, 1926.

Original settlers of Nanticoke derived their living through cultivating the soil and hunting. Most of the houses were one-story log huts. There was no fuel other than wood. Each householder was constructor of his own furniture. Oxen were used for farming and hauling, the story reported.

"Hunting was especially good in vicinity of Nanticoke as there were ample deer, bear, turkeys, wild pigeons, pheasants, geese, squirrels and beaver. Wolves also were plentiful and the early settlers were obliged to nightly house their stock for protection. The falls in the Susquehanna River below Nanticoke furnished good fishing," the Record reported.

Records show that in 1796, there were 86 taxable persons in Nanticoke, 58 horses, 111 oxen and 152 cows.

While it is believed coal was first mined in West Nanticoke in 1807, coal had been discovered in Nanticoke a year prior.

"Mining rapidly became one of the principal occupations of Nanticoke residents," the Record reported.

It was the coal industry that sparked the rapid population growth of Nanticoke during the middle and latter half of the 1800s. Numerous mills also existed along Nanticoke Creek and other waterways.

Nanticoke was incorporated as a borough on Jan. 31, 1874. In 1880, Nanticoke Borough had a population of approximately 3,900 residents that rapidly rose to about 11,000 in 1890. The population continued to rise to about 28,000 when Nanticoke became a city as voted by its residents during the 1923 General Election.

It would be more than two years before the official city status would begin Jan. 4, 1926.

Daniel F. Sakowski was elected as Nanticoke's first city mayor as he previously held the position as borough burgess, today's district judge.

Stanley Drapiewski, Stanley Janoski, Frank T. Narkiewicz and Teofil Znaniecki were elected as city councilmen in the 1925 election.

With the official city status, Nanticoke became the third largest city in Luzerne County, behind Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton, with Pittston in the fourth spot.

At the time, Nanticoke boosted in business from nearby boroughs.

"Nanticoke is a magnet that attracts persons for several miles around. Practically, all of Newport Township's residents purchase most of their articles in Nanticoke stores. The new city also attracts persons located at Hobbie, Dorrance Township, Hunlock Creek district, Lake Silkworth and as far south as Shickshinny," the Record reported Jan. 4, 1926.

Nanticoke is known today as having one of the toughest streets in the Wyoming Valley to spell: Kosciuszko Street.

Happy 98th birthday Nanticoke.