A look back on IndyStar headlines that made Leap Day front pages, going back 120 years

It's Leap Year once again. The phenomenon occurs every 4 years when there is a 29th day of February added to our calendars instead of the usual 28 days.

The Indianapolis Star has published 30 front pages on Leap Days from 1904 to 2020.

Ahead of our 31st Leap Day cover this week, we decided to take a look back and pull some of the most interesting headlines from our Leap Day front covers.

Saturday Feb. 29, 1908: Leap Year Children Celebrate Infrequent Birthdays.

"This is the day when a number of little 4-year-olds will celebrate their first birthdays—all because the joking stork brought them here on the 29th of February 1904, and there has not been a Feb. 29 since then upon which to celebrate the anniversary."

Friday Feb. 29, 1924: Carrier Pigeon Blackmail Tool

"A carrier pigeon was delivered today to William Borheck, wealthy Long island city merchant, with a note that unless he tied $1,000 to the bird's leg and released it, his life would be in danger."

Wednesday Feb. 29, 1928: Prisoner Likely to Be Returned to Cell. Guards End Conference With Attorneys in Jail—Refuses to Testify Without Their Advice

D.C. Stephenson, life convict and former grand dragon of the Indiana Ku Klux Klan, was brought to Kokomo to testify in grand jury investigation of corrupt bankers operating in Indiana. He refused to testify without the advice of his lawyers.

A conference between Stephenson and two of his attorneys was broken up by a prison guard and resulted in Stephenson being returned to cell without testifying.

Monday Feb. 29, 1932 Gun Under Pillow Kills Boy, 4, in Bed

"Frankie West Jr., 4 years old, was shot fatally yesterday morning at the home of his grandfather when he accidentally fired a .38 caliber pistol concealed beneath a pillow as he stretched his tiny arms."

Thursday Feb. 29, 1940: Hours Run Low for Marriages. 6 O'Clock Tonight Limit Before Blood Test Law Takes Over.

The pre-marital blood test law went into affect on Leap Day in 1940. Most often the test was used to determine if a partner had syphillis or other sexually transmitted diseases prior to marriage. Once the law went into affect, your blood test had to come back clean before receiving a marriage license.

Tuesday Feb. 29, 1944: Tyndall Enters Governor Race

Indianapolis Mayor Robert H. Tyndall entered the Indiana gubernatorial race as a Republican.

Sunday Feb. 29, 1948: Moonshiners Back

"Moonshiners are back in business producing more ilicit liquor at any time since repeal. Their growing competition is causing retail liquor dealers to complain."

Friday Feb. 29, 1952: Go Get 'Em Girls, Today is Leap Day

"This year, which is specifically set aside for feminine aggression in the wedding field, the total of licenses granted so far is only 753. Maidens of the county would have to sprint to the alter in wholesale lots to beat last year's record."

Wednesday Feb. 29, 1956: Board Disbands City Football League

"By unanimous action, the Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners last night disbanded the recently formed football league for the eight public high schools."

Saturday Feb. 29, 1964: County to Hand Out Birth Control Data

"Marion County's 107 public health nurses yesterday were told they may give birth control information to patients if they wish to. At the urging of the Marion County Medical Society, the board of trustees of the Health and Hospital Corporation reversed a long-standing rule against spreading birth control information."

Friday Feb. 29, 1980: Bowen Signs Car Inspection Repealer

"Indiana's vehicle safety inspection program was terminated Thursday as Gov. Otis R. Bowen signed into law the inspection repealer bill and another law to allow for state financial assistance to Chrysler Corp."

Wednesday Feb. 29, 1984: Near-blizzard over; Indiana shovels out

"The almost-blizzard was almost gone Tuesday, leaving many Indiana communities to shovel out from up to a foot of snow. Almost clear weather is ahead."

Monday Feb. 29, 1988: Tough ladies. Wrestlers rebound from painful slams.

"The Powerful Women of Wrestling are in training. And they make it clear the sport is more strenuous than it appears on TV."

Saturday Feb. 29, 1992: IPL customers face 5.4% rise in bills

"Starting Sunday, bills from Indianapolis Power & Light Co. will reflect a 5.4 percent increase in the price customers pay for electricity. The increase —which translates to about $3.23 more a month for the average residential customer— is not the result of a rate case."

Thursday Feb. 29, 1996: FAA punishes tower workers

"The Federal Aviation Administration has reassigned some employees and ordered other disciplinary action for about 20 workers after the display of a hangman's noose at the control tower at Indianapolis International Airport."

Tuesday Feb. 29, 2000: Near-Northside area will get a face lift

"17-square-block Fall Creek Place, the 'King zone,' is slated to receive millions in federal and local aid."

Sunday Feb. 29, 2004: City dtermined to shed status as just a suburb

"Whetever the measure—standardized tests, home values, executive salaries— this community ranks among Indiana's highest. But Carmel might rank highest of all for its ambition."

Friday Feb. 29, 2008: Flu strikes state with a vengeance. Doctors report nearly double the average number of cases.

"Influenza has come to Indiana, and it's hitting hard. The deaths of four people, including a child, have been blamed on the viral illness, state health officials said."

Wednesday Feb. 29, 2012: Senate guts smoking ban bill

"The dream of a statewide smoking ban may need a second wind. The Indiana Senate on Tuesday gutted the proposed smoking ban, opening the door to light up cigarettes in bars, bingo halls, mental-health facilities and nursing homes across the state."

Monday Feb. 29, 2016: Foes try to puncture Red Line claims

"Opponents of the city's proposed Red Line bus rapid transit system have mounted an information counteroffensive. The latest salvo is a study Red Line foes commissioned that asserts ridership on the electric bus system would be unlikely to be as high as transportation planners predict and would slow down thousands more drivers than the number of bus passengers it would help."

Saturday Feb. 29, 2020: Noblesville plans development of more apartments downtown

"Noblesville plans to build 186 apartments and shops in pursuit of more population, vibrancy and business downtown."

