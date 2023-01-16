Look Back: Love affair turned deadly in 1932

Jan. 15—A love triangle involving a wife, her husband and his best friend, a murder cover up in a West Wyoming coal mine, arson and the theft of two mules captured the attention of the Wyoming Valley in 1932 and 1933.

The scenario began in May 1932 when Andrew Wisniewski, 29, of Exeter and Shickshinny, stole mules valued at $350 each from the Troy Coal colliery and gave the animals to Andrew Shedlock, 33, to use on a farm in Franklin Township.

Wisniewski pled guilty to the theft and implicated Shedlock in the scheme hoping to start a rift in his friend's marriage.

Unbeknown to Shedlock, Wisniewski was having an affair with his wife, Susan Shedlock, 29.

Several months later, Wisniewski and Shedlock were in the Dial Rock coal shaft in West Wyoming when a rock fall crushed Shedlock's skull, instantly killing him Nov. 24, 1932.

Prior to Shedlock's death, Susan Shedlock coerced Wisniewski to set fire to her Exeter home hoping to receive an insurance settlement as she planned to run away with him, leaving her husband.

During the investigation of the fire, detectives and state policemen learned of the affair between Susan Shedlock and Wisniewski resulting in the reopening of Shedlock's death in the coal mine.

Ultimately, Wisniewski was charged with second-degree murder in Shedlock's death. A second autopsy revealed Shedlock was struck in the head with a miners bar. It was learned through the investigation Wisniewski caused the mine's roof to collapse onto Shedlock's body to cover up the murder.

Separate trials took place as Susan Shedlock denied her involvement in the mule thefts, fire and the murder of her husband. She was eventually found not guilty on all counts.

Wisniewski faced three trials being convicted for his crimes.

When Wisniewski was sentenced Feb. 1, 1934, three courtrooms were packed with spectators.

Yes, three courtrooms.

Wisniewski was tried before Judge John S. Fine for Shedlock's murder and stealing mail bags from the Delaware, Lackawanna & Wyoming Railroad station in Shickshinny.

Story continues

Judge Fine sentenced Wisniewski to 10 to 20 years for the murder and four to eight years for the mail bag theft.

After the court proceeding was finished in Fine's courtroom, sheriff deputies escorted Wisniewski to the courtroom of Judge W. Alfred Valentine, being followed by courtroom spectators.

Judge Valentine sentenced Wisniewski to eight to 20 years in prison for setting fire to the Shedlock home.

After Valentine's sentencing was completed, Wisniewski was then escorted being followed by spectators to the courtroom of Judge C. D. Coughlin, who imposed a suspended sentence of one year for the mule thefts.

In total, Wisniewski was sentenced to serve 23 to 48 years at the famed Eastern Penitentiary in Philadelphia.

Wisniewski's attempts at parole were denied through the 1940s.

The Times Leader reported Sept. 24, 1970, that Wisniewski, then 65, was denied an appeal under the state's Post Conviction Relief Act by Luzerne County President Judge Bernard C. Brominski.