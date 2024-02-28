A look back at LSJ headlines on Leap Days past, including two involving Romney men

It's Leap Year once again. The phenomenon occurs every four years when there is a 29th day of February added to our calendars instead of the usual 28 days.

Ahead of Leap Day on Thursday, Team LSJ decided to look back and pull some of the most interesting headlines from our Leap Day front covers.

Here's what we found from the late 1920s to modern times.

Wednesday, Feb. 29, 1928.

Wednesday, Feb. 29, 1928: 4 Years Old But They're Having First Birthday Today

TRUE LEAP YEAR BABIES ARE THESE. FOUR YEARS AGO THE 29TH DAY OF FEBRUARY THEY WERE born to Lansing and Wednesday they were celebrating their first birthday due to a perverted calendar which prescribes that their natal day share recur only once every four years ....

Pictured, from left, are Virginia Knapp, Ellenor Gladys Rost, Harold Archie Wilbur and Betty Jane Gray.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 1936.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 1936: Hundreds Spend 'Extra Day' Buying Licenses

Hundreds of Lansing's motor car owners crowded into the north corridor of the capitol basement Saturday, lined up before every available window, buying their 1936 automobile license plates on the last day that 1935 tags may be used.

Friday, Feb. 29, 1952.

Friday, Feb. 29, 1952: PARKING: ANGLE VERSUS PARALLEL; Citizens on Both Sides Express Views

Votes received Friday at The State Journal continued to show an overwhelming majority in favor of keeping angle parking on Michigan ave. from Capitol ave. to Jones st.

(Just goes to show you, parking has been an issue for decades!)

Thursday, Feb. 29, 1968.

Gov. (George) Romney walks past an "EXIT" sign after announcing his withdrawal as a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

(On a Leap Day 44 years later, the LSJ reports ...)

Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012.

Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012: ROMNEY TAKES TWO; Double victories inject new energy into Mitt's campaign

NOVI - Mitt Romney scored a hard-fought primary triumph in his native state of Michigan and won in Arizona on Tuesday, dealing a blow to his chief Republican rival Rick Santorum and gaining precious momentum ahead of a crucial set of contest next week.

For the record, Romney went on to win the Republican presidential nomination and lost in November to incumbent President Barak Obama.

