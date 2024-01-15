Look Back: Marriage swindler turned killer captivated local readers

Jan. 15—It was love at first sight for Michael Lashinski but not his would-be-bride — a thief, and later turned killer — Sophie Killian.

Lashinski, 30, a farmhand in Huntsville, wined and dined Killian, 18, of Parrish Street, Plymouth, believing they would get married in 1920.

Killian wanted Lashinski to show her a good time as he took her to a moving picture show, had dinner at a hotel restaurant and consumed some whiskey. Killian also demanded Lashinski pay for her wedding dress.

When Lashinski gave her his entire savings of $375, Killian told him to "beat it," according to a story in the Wilkes-Barre Record on Jan. 17, 1920.

Feeling betrayed, Lashinski walked into the office of Alderman Frank B. Brown in Wilkes-Barre and asked for a warrant be sworn out against Killian.

"He informed the alderman that the young woman had promised to marry him, that she went with him to the courthouse where a marriage license was granted but that before she would go before an alderman for the ceremony, she insisted that Lashinski show her a good time," the Record reported.

After the warrant was signed, a constable found Killian in a Wilkes-Barre hotel and the case was quickly settled.

Lashinski had his blessings to thank the marriage was not-to-be: Killian would later be charged in the killing of George John, a fruit stand owner on East Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 6, 1922.

Killian was last seen with John leaving a North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, hotel through a side door and getting into John's Ford sedan at 8 p.m. John drove to a secluded area on Bear Creek Boulevard where his body was found at 9 p.m. after Killian went to a toll gate informing they had been robbed.

A post mortem examination revealed John was fatally shot in the head.

The North Main Street hotel owner, who was friends with John, told state policemen John had $600 on his possession. When John's body was found, only $25 was found, reported the Wilkes-Barre Record on Jan. 9, 1922.

Killian was charged with John's murder, with robbery as the motive.

Luzerne County sheriff deputies had trouble keeping order due a large crowd at the Luzerne County Courthouse for Killian's trial before Judge Benjamin Jones, which began April 5, 1922.

"Court officials, detectives and deputy sheriffs had their hands full keeping control of the mobs that fought for place at the entrance to courtroom No. 4. The doors of the courtroom were locked when the trial opened. After the trial had proceeded for a time, it was opened to permit the entrance of a few spectators," the Wilkes-Barre Record reported April 6, 1922.

Killian testified in her own defense, claiming she was "tortured" by state policemen after she was arrested. Killian testified she went to "Lovers Lane" with John when two robbers shot him dead.

A jury of 11 men and one woman convicted Killian of manslaughter.

Judge Jones sentenced Killian to six to 12 years in prison. She was released from the Eastern Penitentiary in January 1927.