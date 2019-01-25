A look back at Melania and Donald Trump's relationship in honor of their 14th wedding anniversary

Melania Trump and Donald Trump celebrated their 14th anniversary on Tuesday, January 22nd. And while Melania Trump did post an Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of her husband's inauguration a few days earlier, the first couple was noticeably silent on their wedding anniversary.

Some reports suggest that the couple might have chosen to refrain from honoring their anniversary for fear of backlash during the government shutdown -- others allege that the Trumps, despite their public roles, like to remain private about their relationship.

But luckily, we have some old photos (scroll through below!) and old interviews that give insight into a relationship that's been nearly 20 years in the making:

The fashion world proved instrumental in their relationship -- they met at a fashion week party in 1998, and Trump proposed at the Met Gala in 2004.

He was 52, and she was just 28 when they met.

“She ran into Donald just at the right time," said a source to the New York Post in 2004. "She was just about out of money, at the end of her rope and about to move back to Eastern Europe.” Melania refused to give Trump her number.

A mere 5 years later, the two got engaged at Anna Wintour's famed Met Gala, where the former model was spotted showing off a 15-carat engagement ring that was retailed at almost $2 million. “It was a great surprise. We are very happy together,” Melania said at the time.

Melania became Trump's third wife in 2007 and welcomed son Barron in 2008.

Since Trump entered the White House, the first couple's marriage has been under scrutiny by the American people and the world. The Trump relationship has been rocked by from everything public (The Access Hollywood scandal, the Stormy Daniels allegations) to private (umbrella hogging and hand dodging), and it's safe to say it'll continue to be analyzed throughout the rest of Trump's term and after.

