Look Back: Motive to 1897 Ashley murder involved eating too much, teasing

Nov. 5—Needing a place to stay, Polish immigrant John Yuscavicz, or Yankowski, managed to find a room above a tailor shop at North Main and Manhattan streets in Ashley in mid-November 1897.

Yuscavicz was employed as a laborer at the Maxwell Colliery in Ashley and spoke little English having arrived in the United States in 1894.

The owner of the tailor shop, Joseph Markwa, and his assistant, Jennie Solomon, were not too kind to the Polander having bullied Yuscavicz due to his accent.

As Markwa and Solomon were finishing two suits for two men from Glen Lyon on Dec. 2, 1897, Yuscavicz walked in the rear door of the shop, asked, "Why are you always teasing me?" and fired a pistol, the Wilkes-Barre Semi-Weekley Record reported Dec. 3, 1897.

Markwa was shot in the neck and Solomon suffered gunshot wounds to her face, chest and arm.

"Markwa and Mrs. Solomon are tailors and ever since they have been in Ashley, they have been doing a good business, having had more work than they could turn out alone," the semi-weekly newspaper reported.

Markwa and Solomon worked long hours crafting suits, work clothes, and military uniforms.

"Yuscavicz, as soon as the shots were fired, went out of the shop and was not seen for several hours," the semi-weekly reported.

Markwa and Solomon were taken to Wilkes-Barre City Hospital by horse wagons.

Ashley policeman William Paterson rushed to the scene and detained tailor John Henneck as a witness. Henneck was in the same room when Yuscavicz fired the pistol and managed to escape unharmed by running up stairs to the second floor.

While Henneck was behind bars at the Ashley Police Station where he gave a statement, a commotion was heard outside.

"A couple of policemen walked into the police station holding Yuscavicz, who was caught after a long chase," the semi-weekly reported.

Yuscavicz returned to North Main and Manhattan streets and walked into McGuire's Saloon where the barkeep detained him until policemen arrived.

Unable to understand Yuscavicz, Henneck was pressed into service as he spoke Polish.

"Why did you do the shooting?" asked Henneck. "Well, I don't exactly know myself. Ever since I came there a couple of weeks ago, Markwa and Mrs. Solomon have teased me and told me I was eating too much, they told me they couldn't afford to have me eat so much," Yuscavicz replied, as reported in the semi-weekly newspaper on Dec. 3, 1897.

Markwa was released from the City Hospital and returned home above his tailor shop to continue the healing process. As he slept the night of Dec. 20, 1897, an artery ruptured and he died on the floor of his bedroom.

Yuscavicz was told about Markwa's death while he was locked up at the Luzerne County Prison on Water Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Yuscavicz' trial was held at the Public Square Courthouse in Room 1 before Judge Stanley Woodward on April 25, 1898. Witnesses were sequestered outside as the only other courtroom, Room 2, was being used, reported the Wilkes-Barre Record on April 26, 1898.

One of the jurors was Charles Sauermilch, another tailor on North Main Street in Ashley and was friends with Markwa and Solomon.

Midway through the trial, Yuscavicz's attorneys, Ralph Wadhams and Peter McCormack, offered to withdraw the not-guilty plea and enter a plea of guilty to second-degree murder. Judge Woodward accepted the plea deal and discharged the jury, the Record reported April 27, 1898.

Judge Woodward sentenced Yuscavicz to 12 years at the Eastern Penitentiary in Philadelphia.