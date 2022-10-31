The Look Back: Oct. 28, 1992

Oct. 28, 1992: Oil City police investigate the disappearance of Shauna Howe, 11, who went missing while walking home from a Girl Scout Halloween party the night before. Witnesses told police that they saw a man forcing a girl matching Shauna's description into a car. Her body would be found two days later in a rural creek bed. Thirteen years later, Eldred Walker pleads guilty to kidnapping Shauna and handing her over to brothers Timothy and James O'Brien, who are convicted in 2005 of sexually assaulting and killing the child.

