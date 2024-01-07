A look back at some of the powerful Savannah Morning News journalism in 2023

Strong, impactful journalism exhibits certain qualities.

Reporters run toward stories without fear or favor, and raise the voices of those affected by the actions of decisionmakers. Good journalism holds the powerful accountable through dogged research and by connecting the dots of seemingly disparate actions to illuminate how intertwined the human experience is across our communities. Great storytelling employs vivid, active language and memorable people to ground readers in the urgency of situations. And when it really sings, impactful journalism leads to solutions.

Savannah Morning News can point to a number of its reporters and their reporting over the past year that has met this criteria, from highlighting the struggle of residents to maintain their quality of life amid the creep of industrial development and the workforce challenges in the run-up to the Hyundai Metaplant's opening to our clarion call about problems with countywide emergency services response times. Yet, three areas of reporting stood out among the hundreds of articles filed in 2023. Here, we revisit them:

Part one of gun violence series sets sights on guns used in criminal activities, trafficking

For months, public safety reporter Drew Favakeh poured over gun tracing databases from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) to look for clues on how guns are finding their way into the hands of criminals. What he found disputed some of the conventional wisdom. Most guns were purchased legally from federally licensed firearms dealers through what is known as straw purchases. He also uncovered how one area pawn shop, in particular, had failed to comply with background checks and reporting, and the lack of ATF oversight to hold that pawn shop accountable.

Another finding: Many gun owners leave their guns unsecured and stored in unlocked cars, making them ripe for the picking. Citing statistics in our reporting, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced his intention to introduce an ordinance to fine gun owners who leave their cars unlocked.

Consistent reporting focuses on persistent low literacy rates among Savannah's children, adults

For nearly two years, investigative and education reporters have pointed to Savannah's persistently low literacy rates among its school children as the critical determinant of future success: graduation, stable employment, economic mobility, physical and mental health, quality housing. Why Savannah's business and political leaders and philanthropic organizations have not made addressing literacy ― including functional literacy among adults ― its most important investment continues to vex our staff, but there are signs of hope.

New Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Denise Watts and School Board President Roger Moss have made literacy the district's "north star." The board has directed millions within the district's budget toward hiring literacy specialists and moving toward the science of reading curriculum that the State of Mississippi used more than a decade ago to game-changing results. This effort is not short-term and should not be subject to the latest education fads or trends. Our community must play the long-game and measure results incrementally before we see real decreases in poverty and crime rates. Needless to say, we will be watching and reporting.

Tripwire podcast series shines light on little-known history right in our backyards

Tripwire, a multimedia production, investigated the 1971 chemical explosion at the Thiokol Chemical Corp. plant in Woodbine, Georgia. The blast killed 29 people, predominately Black women, and injured nearly 50 others, leading to decades of legal battles between the families of victims and survivors, and the company and U.S. government. An important piece of state and national history that was all but lost.

At the culmination of the series, former reporters Nancy Guan and Zach Dennis, along with Savannah documentarians Anne and Patrick Longstreth, and Thiokol Memorial Project executive director Jannie Everette led a panel discussion at Savannah State University about the making of the podcast and documentary, the story of Thiokol and Woodbine, and what the Thiokol Memorial Project is doing today to commemorate the sacrifice made by these women.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Morning News stories that had an impact in 2023