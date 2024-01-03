Look Back ... to predictions of a prosperous 1949

Jan. 2—Jan. 2, 1949, in The Star: The business outlook is favorable for Anniston and surrounding territory for the year 1949, according to a sampling of opinion among leading industrialists, bankers and prominent businessmen conducted last week by The Anniston Star. There's much success to build on — 124 permits for new dwellings alone were issued during 1948. In a related article, written by C. M. Jesperson, director of the Anniston Committee of Industrial Development, it's estimated that Anniston has 129 industrial plants that employ around 11,500 people in the private sector. This includes textile plants, foundries, woodworking shops, printers, bottlers and all other plants engaged in "productive enterprise." Jesperson says these figures reflect a current lull in the textile industry, and that a few months ago probably several hundred more were employed in the textile sector than at present. All of these plants have a present combined payroll of around $25 million. Also this date: Funeral services will be held this afternoon at Usrey's for Tom Henry Burton, age 87, who died at his home in Oxford early yesterday. A lifetime resident of this county, Mr. Burton was widely known throughout the state for his work in the development of Jersey cattle in Alabama. For many years he operated Burton Dairy near Oxford and also was engaged in the hardware business in Oxford.

Jan. 2, 1999, in The Star: Seventeen-year-old Austin Maddox has programmed his Pentium 233 computer, which he built himself, to perform eight functions on his 1987 Mercury Cougar. The voice-activated system can be used to roll windows up and down, pop open the trunk lid, lock and unlock doors, turn on the main power and start the ignition. The computer is situated in the trunk, along with a relay board, keyboard, monitor and speakers. Maddox, who lives with his family off Friendship Road, is a self-taught computer programmer who says he learned a lot about direct-current wiring while working at Audio Extremes in Oxford. Also this date: After getting two passes intercepted to set up Arkansas touchdowns, Michigan quarterback Tom Brady engineered two scoring drives in the final six minutes of the Citrus Bowl game yesterday in Orlando. "I don't exactly know why it loosens you up," said Brady, whose 21-yard TD pass gave the Wolverines the lead for good with 2:25 left. Final score was 45-31, giving the Maize and Blue a 10-win season.