Look Back ... to progress on construction of new Jacksonville high school, 1998

Feb. 8—Feb. 8, 1948, in The Star: The reported marriage of a 12-year-old girl from Pell City to a 44-year-old man two days ago ended at least temporarily yesterday with the jailing of the husband and the child's mother and the issuance of a warrant for another woman who allegedly obtained a marriage license in the child's name. Booked into the Calhoun County Jail yesterday was J. C. Barker of Pell City, city detectives said. Also arrested and jailed was the child's mother, Mrs. Sarah Margaret Bishop, 39, of Pell City, on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Barker's sister, Mrs. Dixie Mathis, is alleged to have obtained the marriage license by presenting herself as the person being married, using the name of the minor child. Barker told police he had known the Bishop family all his life, but that didn't set well with an Anniston sister of that minor. After she discovered the child had been "married" she went to the police. Also this date: The baby boom is going strong, according to figures from the Calhoun County Health Department. The agency reports that a total of 91 babies were born in its jurisdiction during the last three weeks of January. Additionally: According to Drayton Bernhard, manager of the Southern Bell office in Anniston, the city had 3,306 telephones in service in 1940 compared to 8,609 in service now. The average daily number of local calls handled by the Anniston exchange has jumped from about 25,000 in 1940 to about 85,000 today, while in the same period the number of long distance calls has jumped from about 500 every day to about 1,800 today.

Feb. 8, 1998, in The Star: Construction of a new high school for Jacksonville students is ahead of schedule and on budget, according to school officials. Principal Mitchell McKay says he plans to have the place open by fall. The $10.3 million school, encompassing 156,000 square feet with classrooms that will hold 1,000 students, was designed by Anniston architect Julian Jenkins. Its low profile is intended to blend in with the residential area school officials expect will develop around it.