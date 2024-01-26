Look Back ... to a safer, wider highway, 1949

Jan. 25—Jan. 25, 1949, in The Star: State Sen. Tom Blake Howle said he learned today that Gov. Jim Folsom will approve a $400,000 widening and resurfacing project on the Jacksonville-to-Piedmont highway. The road work will eliminate certain hazardous curves, but otherwise substantially follow the route of the existing route. The road surface will be widened from 16 feet to 22 feet. Also this date: A States Rights Party leader and staunch advocate of white supremacy by the name of Horace Wilkinson believes that the U.S. Fifteenth Amendment should be repealed and that the Democratic Party in Alabama should be exclusively all-white by law. Wilkinson, a Birmingham attorney, came up with the plan after a Federal Court declared Alabama's Boswell Amendment to be unconstitutional in its requirement that potential voters be able to "understand and explain" the Federal Constitution.

Jan. 25, 1999, in The Star: Elected officials from all over Calhoun County gathered recently in Hobson City for the dedication of a veterans memorial in the Hobson City Memorial Gardens. The work toward a memorial began a few months ago when local Vietnam veteran Howard Norton learned of the plight of the cemetery — it had become an eyesore due to neglect. Cleaning the cemetery led to the discovery of seven headstones of veterans, which formed the basis for the current memorial. Also this date: The Cracker Barrel store in Oxford celebrated its second anniversary in business yesterday. "We'd also like to thank the community of Oxford for making us feel so welcome over the past year," said store general manager John Morst.