Take a look back at the Shreveport Times and Shreveport Journal with Twin Blends

Extra! Extra! Read All About It!

Shreveport Times and Shreveport Journal: A Look Back! We’ve uncovered a treasure trove of old pictures related to these two historic newspapers at the Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS! Over the years, the photographers, editors, journalists and all of the other employees of these 2 newspapers have delivered the news to this area!

In all of the old movies, an actor would walk up to a newspaper stand, banter with the guy behind the stand then grab a newspaper and drop a few coins on the counter before walking away. Well, believe it, or not, that scene was repeated thousands and thousands of times in downtown Shreveport back in the day! Hyman L. Cohen's newspaper stand sat on the NE corner of Texas and Marshall Street in downtown Shreveport from 1914 until it was removed in 1946! At this stand, you could get not only the Times and Journal editions but a huge selection of other magazines until it was removed in April of 1946. It was a huge attraction to the men and women who worked downtown and wanted to know what was going on around town and in the world around them!

We also take a look at The Shreveport Journal and The Shreveport Times building on the corner of Travis and Marshall streets in the 1940s as seen through the lens of Jack Barham's camera! We thought we would add a touch of color to bring it to life!

History Corner is produced in partnership with Mark and Mike Mangham of Twin Blends: Northwest Louisiana History Hunters

Twin Blends, Northwest Louisiana History Hunters, show us photos from Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS of The Shreveport Times and The Shreveport Journal.

