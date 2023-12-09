Look Back ... to a slight delay in flying back to Guatemala, 1948

Dec. 8—Dec. 8, 1948, in The Star: Due to a low cloud ceiling and a lack of fuel, the pilot of a twin-engined DC-3 made a forced landing at the Anniston Municipal Airport field yesterday evening around 5:15. The plane was carrying 22,000 pounds of cargo — ammunition and children's toys — from Washington D.C. to the air field at Eastaboga to pick up military equipment from the ordnance depot for the Government of Guatemala. The pilot was Col. Oscar Morales-Lopez, the air attache at the Guatemalan Embassy in Washington D.C., accompanied by officers in the Guatemalan air force. Their home country is their ultimate destination, but there's been a delay: Their plane is stuck in about five feet of mud at the city airport, and much effort is being expended today to try to get the plane flying again. Also this date: The City of Anniston wrote out a check today for Anniston Memorial Hospital in the amount of $1,000, representing funds formerly paid to the Welfare Department for hospitalization of Anniston's indigent patients. Additionally: The State Highway Department announced recently that a 12-mile link of the state road from Piedmont northward is to be paved. When completed, this road will open a direct paved route from Piedmont though Centre, Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville and eventually to Chattanooga.

Dec. 8, 1998, in The Star: The watchdog committee that tried to keep Alabama's judicial election free of mudslinging this year proposed yesterday that all future judicial elections be nonpartisan. The group also suggested that a voters' guide be distributed about all candidates for state judgeships.