Look Back ... to thousands ready to enroll in Anniston schools, 1948

Sep. 3—Sept. 3, 1948, in The Star: More than 5,000 white and Black children will enroll in Anniston City Schools Sept. 7, with the heaviest increases over last year's enrollments being at Anniston High School, Woodstock, Noble Street and Sixth Ward schools. Classes will commence the following day. Eighteen new instructors will be added to the faculties of the city schools, include a full-time music instructor for the elementary schools. Also this date: Installed a couple of days ago, chimes at Weaver Methodist Church will be dedicated in services this Sunday. The Rev. E. W. Gardner said today that the young people of his church had been working for four years so that they could buy the chimes, which cost them $400. The only chimes in Weaver, they can be heard for a radius of more than a mile and a half.

Sept. 3, 1998, in The Star: Late-breaking paperwork helped state Sen. Doug Ghee convince the Alabama Ethics Commission that his business dealings with a bingo hall owner did not violate any state ethics laws. On a 5-0 vote, the ethics commission said there were "insufficient facts" to suggest that Ghee had violated any state laws pertaining to conflicts of interest or campaign finance. Ghee said he's "elated" by the board's decision. Also this date: According to a wire story in the entertainment section today, several new shows are debuting this television season, begging for your eyeballs' attention. Some of them are That '70s Show, Will & Grace, The Hughleys, Felicity and Sports Night. Others include L.A. Doctors, Secret Lives of Men, Cupid, Buddy Faro and a remake of Fantasy Island. Additionally: Looking for entertainment that's a little more lively? On stage tonight at 7:30 at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center will be Pearl Jam, with Mudhoney as the opening act. The show, with its $23 tickets, is sold out.