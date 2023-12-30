A LOOK BACK: The Top 10 stories of 2023

Dec. 29—The new year is upon us. It is time to take a moment and remember the top issues of 2023 for the Goshen area. It was a busy year!

GOSHEN FIRST FEMALE MAYOR

On June 16, Gina Leichty was sworn in as Goshen's first female mayor following a Democratic caucus, which is where precinct committee members of one party are the sole voters. She replaced Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who resigned March 22 to take the role of CEO of Lacasa Inc. Leichty, a Democrat, then went on to win the General Election Nov. 7, beating Republican contender Ben Rogers. Rogers himself was a replacement for the Republican candidate Bill Malone, who resigned due to work conflicts.

CRT VIDEO

Goshen, Fairfield and Elkhart administrators were the targets of an undercover video operation by Accuracy in Media to get them to openly talk about CRT, Critical Race Theory, and if it is taught in their schools. Goshen Schools's then-superintendent Steve Hope issued an apology in June about the misrepresentation of comments made by Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Tracey Noe in the video.

THE MAILER

At the beginning of 2023, the Elkhart County Election Board named several people who they said had violated election laws, including Goshen school board member Allan Kauffman, who was campaign manager for one of the people running for school board, Jose Elizalde. Most of the violations stemmed from a mailer that went to residents connecting certain candidates to the conservative group Purple for Parents. Penalties to nearly 40 people were issued. The charges stemmed from the presumed cost of the mail, which was sent Oct. 29, at a cost of $11,770. Kauffman faced the brunt of the charges with the Election Board turning his case over to the Elkhart County Prosecutor. Nothing has been announced by the prosecutor concerning any formal charges against Kauffman.

RECYCLING

Goshen opened a recycling center on Indiana Avenue between the railroad tracks and Wilden Avenue after the county shut down its sites countywide. Nappanee is beginning curbside recycling in January and will no longer have a public site. Goshen's new site continues to have issues with people leaving trash at the site, one of the reasons the county opted to close its centers.

STATE-WINNING SPORTS TEAMS

Elkhart County had a lot to cheer about in 2023 with three sports teams winning state titles: Fairfield girls basketball, NorthWood boys basketball and Bethany boys soccer. The Bethany girls basketball team also placed runner up in state. For more information on this and the top 10 sports articles of 2023, go to B1.

TEACHER SHORTAGE

In February, Elkhart Schools hosted a job fair for teachers. The problem of not having enough educators and other support staff chronically plagued local schools. Goshen teachers received a pay bump in November. Goshen's teachers union agreed to a starting salary of $45,100, an increase of 4.5% from last year or about $2,000 more than last year. Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe said he hopes a few other additions will be a recruiting tool, including maternity, paternity, surrogate, and adoption paid five days leave, something Metcalfe said only a few other districts in the area offer.

ELKHART COUNTY COURTHOUSE

Construction of the new Elkhart County Courthouse at Elkhart and Reliance roads and the C.R. 17 overpass has been a sight to behold in 2023. The 173,000-square-foot building will house all of Elkhart County's courts and will cost about $94 million. The building is expected to be completed in June 2024.

GOSHEN MAN CHARGED IN 1975 MURDER

This cold case out of North Webster had Fred Bandy Jr., 67, Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, Auburn, charged with the 1975 murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell on Feb. 6. Mitchell's parents, Richard and Wilma, reported her missing Aug. 7, 1975. Mitchell's body was found later that day in the Elkhart River at Mallard Roost, a public access site on C.R. 600 North. DNA and witnesses to their reported confessions linked the men to the murder, according to Indiana State Police.

HOUSING

Cherry Creek in Goshen and Wellfield Subdivision in Nappanee got the necessary approvals they needed to begin construction of homes and more. Cherry Creek is a two-phase mixed-use development project on the south side of Goshen, near Waterford Mills Parkway, encompassing about 170 acres. It will consist of condominiums, single-family housing, duplexes, businesses, greenspaces, trails and water features, plus other amenities. Construction is expected to begin this spring. Wellfield Subdivision, in the first phase, will consist of 55 homes including villas, single-family and estate home options, and upon completion there will be 125 homes.

LAST LINK TO THE PUMPKINVINE COMPLETED

After working on the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail for more than 34 years, construction on the final part began in June. The trail, which follows the path of an abandoned railroad corridor with the same name, starts in Goshen and ends in Shipshewana. The final part of the Pumpkinvine is 2,900 feet long, about a half a mile. This brings the trail, a place for people to walk, bike and be in nature, to about 17 miles long.

Sheila Selman can be reached at sheila.selman@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240311. Follow Sheila on Twitter @sselman_TGN.