Look back at the top 9 public safety stories in Shreveport in 2022

Over the past year, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office has handled a plethora of criminal matters.

Following a two-month stay issued by the First Judicial District Judges in the first part of the year due to the surge in the Omicron variant, 55 jury trials were prosecuted in 10 months.

This represents the greatest number of such trials held in Caddo Parish in 15 years, when 49 trials were held in 2007.

"As these numbers attest, our Caddo Parish prosecutors have been busy administering justice for victims," said James E. Stewart Sr, Caddo Parish District Attorney.

The DA's office said that for comparison, neighboring parish Bossier conducted five jury trials in 2022, and Natchitoches conducted six.

An investigation is underway after an incendiary device was found at the Caddo Parish Courthouse early Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The device was found at the entry door on the Milam Street side.

In total, the office secured more than 2,500 adult felony convictions.

In Caddo Parish Juvenile Court, the office prosecuted 2,385 Juvenile Court criminal, ungovernable and truancy cases. Of this group were 607 felony criminal cases, 116 violent crimes cases, 852 misdemeanor criminal cases and 252 uncategorized offenses.

Stewart said, "numbers like these are not possible without the efforts and hard work of my prosecutors and staff, our judges, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, law enforcement officers, witnesses who bravely come forward, court staff and jurors who serve our community, for making Caddo Parish the most productive court system of any large parish in Louisiana."

The Caddo Parish DA's Office conducted a record high for prosecutions for 2022, and crime in Shreveport decreased overall. But although prosecutions are high, and crime is down let's take a look at the public safety events that caught the eyes of readers this year.

Top 9 public safety stories that caught the eyes of readers in 2022:

Shreveport women charged with stealing over $1 million from military members of USAA bank

handcuffs stock

Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force made two arrests in a months-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars.

Story continues

Investigators allege that ZarRajah Watkins used her position at her job at Teleperformance to gain access to USAA bank account information.

Watkins allegedly sold the account information to Destane Glass and others who used several tactics to defraud account holders of more than one million dollars. Glass reportedly used the money to buy a home, expensive cars, and other lavish items.

Machine guns the size of pistols. Should you be concerned about these new devices?

Tony Pierce, a special agent for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Louisiana, demonstrates a Glock switch July 26, 2022. He gave the demonstration at the Shreveport Police Department training academy.

Federal authorities in Louisiana are warning the public of a new firearm attachment that enables a pistol to fire like a machine gun.

Commonly known as a Glock switch, the quarter-size attachment is added to pistols and allows the weapon to fully unload a magazine with one pull of the trigger.

The shooter only has to pull the trigger once for the weapon to fire 30 rounds in just a couple seconds.

Elderly man dies after being beaten in Shreveport city jail

Jail cells

A Shreveport prisoner died after being beaten at the City Jail on June 3.

While in holding, Young was attacked by another inmate, Andrew Adaway, 35. Police said the attack appeared to be unprovoked.

Once the officers discovered the attack, they intervened and contacted Shreveport Fire Department for medical assistance.

On June 20, Young died at Ochsner LSU Health. The autopsy indicated that his death was a result of the injuries he sustained during the attack.

Adaway's charges were upgraded on June 23 to second-degree murder.

Shreveport teen shot while inside a home on Fairfield Avenue

Shreveport Police respond to a shooting at the corner of Fairfield Ave. and Erie St. Sunday afternoon, May 1, 2022.

On May 1 a Shreveport teen was killed inside a home on Fairfield Avenue. One month later three suspects were arrested in connection to her death.

Landry Anglin, 13, was shot inside her home that Sunday afternoon.

Anglin, an eighth-grader at Caddo Middle Magnet was sitting with her family when a stray bullet went through the house and struck the teenage girl, killing her.

Chief Wayne Smith said that day two vehicles appeared to be chasing each other down Erie Street. During that chase they began shooting. One of the stray bullets traveled west and struck the home hitting Anglin who was inside the residence.

In September a grand jury returned an indictment against Kenmichael Ray in connection with Anglin's Death.

More:Crisis Walk in memory of Landry Anglin who was killed Sunday

Louisiana businessman David DeBerardinis sentenced to 15 years in prison for $58 million fraud

A Shreveport businessman was sentenced Jan. 4 to 15 years in prison for committing wire fraud and defrauding individuals out of millions of dollars.

David D. DeBerardinis, 60, was convicted of falsely representing himself from 2008 to 2016 to obtain more than $58 million from investors in Shreveport and across Louisiana.

DeBerardinis solicited investor funds, offering interest payments and a guaranteed return on invested principal. He required investors to sign non-disclosure agreements to lull investors into conducting minimal due diligence and to control the flow of information.

In April, the court approved restitution amounts for his victims.

Disguises, fake checks, $58 million: 5 things to know about the Louisiana businessman fraud case

Man found dead behind a dumpster at a Shreveport bar identified

Lights are flashing on a Shreveport Police Department vehicle.

A Texas businessman was found dead behind a Shreveport bars dumpster Dec. 16.

Michael P. Grace, 61, of Chandler, Texas, was found dead at a bar in the 3000 block of Girard St. just after 2 a.m. due to substantial head trauma.

The investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and launched their investigation. Investigators were able to identify one subject they believed had direct knowledge of the incident.

A person believed to be the person of interest was found dead Dec. 17, near the intersection of Kings Highway and Creswell Avenue following a motorcycle accident.

Northwest Louisiana substitute teacher arrested for allegedly encouraging bullying

Caddo Parish School Board office

A Caddo Parish Schools substitute teacher was arrested for allegedly encouraging students to commit bullying through battery.

Aadrina Smith, 24, was working at North Caddo Elementary School on Aug. 23 as the physical education substitute when she allegedly offered to pay five different students five dollars each to tackle their classmate.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was able to locate video of the incident that showed Smith verbally communicating with the students and appearing to congratulate three who participated in the battery.

Shooting at Shreveport Brookshires grocery store leaves a man in serious condition

Shooting at Brookshires leaves a man in serious condition.

On June 25, Shreveport Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Line Avenue just before 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located Donald Gonsoulin in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Gonsoulin was transported by Shreveport Fire Department to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the initial investigation, officers discovered that Harry Dubin was responsible for the shooting. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and discovered that the shooting was a result of road rage.

Arrest made in connection to shooting death of Shreveport high school basketball star

A Shreveport police unit, behind crime scene tape, is blocking the entrance to the parking lot of an apartment complex off East Kings Highway between Carroll Street and Southfield Road in Shreveport on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Shreveport police responded to the scene after a report of shots fired.

On Thursday, just before 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Lillian Street on reports of a shooting.

A 17-year-old Huntington High School basketball player was found dead on the sidewalk in front of a residence. Devin Myers was shot in his back at least five times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police arrested Shamichael Pearson,18, in connection with the shooting and was charged with second-degree murder.

Police believe Pearson approached Myers on the road near Lillian Street. Myers attempted to flee when he saw that Pearson was armed and was shot as he attempted to run away.

More:Huntington’s Kam Evans remembers the late Devin Myers with 7 TD passes

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: 2022 prosecutions and crimes that made headlines in Caddo Parish