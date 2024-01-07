A look back at top local news stories for 2023 in T&G

Inside the print edition of today's Telegram & Gazette, you'll find a special section highlighting some of the outstanding work that has been done throughout the USA TODAY Network, which includes the T&G.

Michael McDermott

The year 2023 was my first full year as executive editor in Worcester, and as I think back on the past 12 months I am proud of many big stories we covered, as well as our enterprise and investigative reporting work.

Following are a few of the stories that I'll remember most. I'd like to thank you, the readers, who make the work that we do possible.

Investigation finds racial profiling data skewed in Mass.

A months-long investigation led by reporters Brad Petrishen of the T&G and Jeannette Hinkle of the Cape Cod Times found that police across Massachusetts have for years routinely labeled men with Hispanic surnames as white on traffic citations, therefore skewing statistics that can expose bias in traffic stops. Their stories also cast doubt on a taxpayer-funded report that the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security released, which suggested racial profiling wasn't a concern.

City on fire: Climate change reporting

The T&G's Henry Schwan was part of a team of East Coast reporters who investigated the far-reaching effects of climate change, and local communities' attempts to grapple with these issues. It was an unusual year in Worcester — a year without a single heat wave, thanks in part to an unusually high amount of rain, but a year that ended with the highest average temperature on record. Henry's reporting not only raised the alarm over the prospect of higher heat deaths in Worcester but also shined a light on grass-roots efforts to mitigate these risks.

Worcester city election

A historic city election year saw Mayor Joseph Petty elected to an unprecedented seventh consecutive term, while several new faces qualified for the reconfigured School Committee. The T&G cosponsored a series of debates with the Worcester Regional Research Bureau, the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce and Mechanics Hall. We profiled all the candidates for City Council and School Committee and deployed a team of seven reporters on election night, led by City Hall reporter Marco Cartolano.

Big changes in police department follow T&G investigations

Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargent announced his immediate retirement on Sept. 1, after more than seven years of leading a police department that is the focus of an ongoing federal investigation. The news came just a day after City Manager Eric Batista acknowledged that a 2021 investigation of Sargent that found a "pattern of inappropriate behavior," which the T&G reported on in August, should have been reported to the state’s recently created police oversight board, but had not been. Later in September, Brad Petrishen reported that former City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. had decided to disregard the findings of yet another investigation of Sargent, related to an interaction in 2019. In the wake of Brad's reporting, city and police department leaders pledged to increase transparency.

Sept. 11 was a very rainy day everywhere in our area, but in the Leominster area, the rain was catastrophic: nearly 10 inches fell in a short time, stranding evening commuters on flooded-out roads, forcing residents to evacuate from homes near ponds and other waterways, destroying roads and disrupting commuter train traffic. T&G photographer Rick Cinclair was one of the first journalists on scene, and his photos and video of fast actions by first responders generated national attention. In the days that followed, T&G reporters told many stories of residents and business owners — as well as a local synagogue — cleaning up the damage.

In April, the T&G learned that Tamara Lundi, the president of Community Healthlink, would leave her role and 80 people would be laid off after a surprise state inspection led to the suspension of programs to counter substance abuse and homeless. By the end of 2023 the nonprofit, affiliated with UMass Memorial Health, was targeting the coming spring to reopen the three suspended programs on a limited basis and to bring back the 80 employees. Meanwhile, Worcester faces a shortage of more than 200 shelter beds to address the city’s rising number of homeless people.

New staff members

In 2023 we welcomed some new members to the T&G family: sports reporter Tommy Cassell, breaking news/trending reporter Tatum Goetting and most recently engagement editor Sarah Barnacle. Look for much more from them in the year to come.

Michael McDermott is executive editor of the Telegram & Gazette.

