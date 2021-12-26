A look back: Top news stories of 2021 month-by-month
"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back on key events of a dramatic year.
Nearly four decades after the mysterious drowning death of the Hollywood star, Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators disclose new clues, new witnesses and a person of interest in the case to "48 Hours."
Jessica Biel is feeling thankful this Christmas. The actress shared two rare family photos on Instagram in honor of Christmas with her husband Justin Timberlake walking outside with their two sons. “Thankful for my guys…Merry Christmas everybody!! 🎁🎄,” she captioned the photo which showed them walking from behind outside on a country trail.
Southampton Town Police responded Christmas morning to a home invasion at house in North Sea.
Last week Trump gave the COVID-19 vaccine his strongest endorsement yet, saying it protects people and won't kill anyone.
If there were any questions as to how Jeff Bezos’ relationship with Lauren Sanchez is going, their latest vacation photos from the island of St. Barts should give a solid answer. The duo couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during a hike through the beautiful mountains on the Caribbean island. The couple dressed […]
Smiling as they left the morning church service at Sandringham, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s excited faces resembled thousands of young children across the country as they prepared to spend Christmas Day with their family.
Five years after then-coach Tyler Summitt was caught having an affair with his point guard at Louisiana Tech, the couple are married and have a son.
THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My beautiful wife and I are both 64. We were married late in life, and thus keep our assets separate. My wife is an amazing investor. She retired from a career as a teacher, and did not make much money, but she has amassed $1.
The oxygen sensor was replaced but the 'check engine' light won't go out. Now what? Which octane fuel is best? AAA's Car Doctor has answers.
The Cambridges are celebrating Christmas with members of the Middleton family at their country home, Anmer Hall
If you couldn’t get along with her, “then you need to look in the mirror,” NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley says.
The #Chiefs have made several roster moves, added players to the injury report and placed several coaches in the league's COVID protocols on Saturday.
Here's a Christmas brainteaser to try! Can you locate the red-nosed reindeer in the Christmas seek-and-find?
Russia, you see, keeps threatening to pull out of the project and take its space station modules with it -- and right now, ISS can't operate without them. On the other hand, Russia's Roscosmos space agency also just announced that it will launch up to four space tourism flights to the station annually for the foreseeable future, hoping to replace revenues lost when American astronauts switched from flying on Russian Soyuz rockets to flying on SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft instead. Roscosmos plans to increase the production of #Soyuz spacecrafts to four per year to launch more space tourists.
The Suns (26-6) dropped to 1-2 against the Warriors (27-6) after Saturday's Christmas loss in Phoenix.
"The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!" JoJo shared on Christmas Day
Doug Kuzma posed with supplies of ivermectin, which the FDA and CDC have warned against using to treat COVID-19.
Do you agree with his reasoning?
Ciara‘s tiny figure was a topic of conversation on Dec. 20 after the singer shared a beach photo at an undisclosed location. In the Instagram […]
Breaking down the Packers' 24-22 win over the Browns in Week 16.