A look back: Top news stories of 2021 month-by-month

Russia, you see, keeps threatening to pull out of the project and take its space station modules with it -- and right now, ISS can't operate without them. On the other hand, Russia's Roscosmos space agency also just announced that it will launch up to four space tourism flights to the station annually for the foreseeable future, hoping to replace revenues lost when American astronauts switched from flying on Russian Soyuz rockets to flying on SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft instead. Roscosmos plans to increase the production of #Soyuz spacecrafts to four per year to launch more space tourists.