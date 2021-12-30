A look back at the top stories of 2021

Dec. 30—This year was transformative in terms of economic growth for Boone County.

Several projects begun in 2021 will have long-lasting reach and likely change the landscape for future generations.

Add to that political fights, surprising crimes and an event that may change the law about dogs that bite, and it's been a lively year.

These are the top stories that got the most attention from our readers this year, laid out in chronological order:

Final man sentenced in deputy's death

Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit in January sentenced John Baldwin Jr., 32, to 35 years in prison, followed by another five years of probation for his role in the death of Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett. Baldwin Jr. was already serving another sentence and the new one was to begin in March, exactly three years to the day that Pickett was killed.

Baldwin Jr. signed a plea agreement but contested it at his sentencing hearing, saying he was overcharged and never entered the trailer where John Ball and shooter Anthony Baumgardt went to make a drug deal, and he was not present for Pickett's death.

Police interrupted the drug deal, and Baldwin Jr. drove the car that helped Baumgardt flee. Baumgardt later left the car and shot Pickett, after Baldwin Jr. drove away.

Baldwin Jr. knew Pickett from previous stints in the Boone County Jail and said he would never have hurt him. Baldwin Jr. said at the hearing he was sorry for Pickett's family and that, "They lost a good man."

Baumgardt and Ball were both sentenced in 2019.

Music teacher charged with child solicitation

Former Lebanon High School band director Brian "Joey" Boyer signed a plea agreement in December in the child solicitation case filed against him in January. Members of a Facebook group called Child Predators of Indianapolis confronted Foyer Jan. 15 at the school. Eric Schmutte and Shanda Nolley of Muncie accused Boyer of arranging sex with a 14-year-old girl, who was actually Nolley as a decoy.

Story continues

Boyer allegedly invited the girl to the high school for a sexual encounter in the storage room associated with the band room. The entire encounter was captured on Facebook Live.

The school district immediately placed Boyer on leave and fired him shortly after. Boyer is scheduled for a change of plea and sentencing hearing in March.

Authorities rescue 14 abandoned dogs and cats

Faren Taylor, formerly of Lebanon, is accused of abandoning 14 dogs and cats in a home she rented on S. Meridian Street in Lebanon.

Authorities removed the animals from the home in April. The house was so full of animal feces and urine that rescuers wore respirators. The animals were significantly underweight, and most did not have food and water, Boone County Animal Control officer Deputy Hannah Fisher said at the time.

Taylor is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in April on a charge of cruelty to an animal, a misdemeanor.

Neighbors defeat would-be solar park

Project developer, NextEra Energy Resources, filed for a special exemption to build a solar farm project of 675,000 panels spread over 1,200 acres in Marion and Union townships. Neighbors objected to the project, mostly on the grounds that it would decrease property values.

In August, the Zionsville Board of Zoning Appeals denied the petition, and the Boone County Area Plan Commission voted unanimously on a report that found the project inconsistent with the county's comprehensive plan.

"In our comprehensive plan it says that area is to stay in traditional agricultural production," Boone APC president Alan Wilhoite said about the report. "Solar energy wouldn't be traditional, by any means."

Fire department cut from automatic aid

The Lebanon Fire Department in September suspended automatic aid from the Center Township Fire Department. The suspension began in September and is indefinite.

The two departments had worked in concert for decades, but CTFD can no longer guarantee a minimum of three freighters per shift. Three is the minimum needed to meet national safety standards.

Also, records revealed that CTFD did not inspect and maintain life-saving equipment according to minimum national safety standards.

Crash kills teens who fled Lawrence Police

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is still investigating events surrounding a crash that resulted in the deaths of two teens and injury of four other children in September.

Nazire Parks, 14, and front-seat passenger Kamyla Young, 13, both died when the 2013 Kia Soul that Parks drove crashed into a tree on a farm at County Road 650 East and Ind. 32, Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Wesley Garst said. Destine Grant, 12; Jeremiah Shanks, 16; Jacob Taylor, 15; and Jania Young, 12, were in the back seat, and all were injured.

All six youth were from the Indianapolis area and had led Lawrence Police on a pursuit to Boone County at about 4 a.m. Sept. 2. Lawrence Police said they called off the pursuit before reaching the Boone County line.

But a homeowner heard the car crash into her tree and immediately looked outside to see Lawrence officers extinguishing a fire that broke out in the car. The woman called local police, who also found three Lawrence officers already there, officials said.

The BCSO and other area law enforcement agencies routinely alert local authorities when they enter another jurisdiction, Garst said. But on that morning, "No one advised there was a pursuit in the county," Garst said, adding, "No one asked for help with a pursuit in the county."

Killer dogs escape euthanasia

Five dogs took part in 84-year-old Loretta Moore's death, and all five escaped death themselves, because of an oversight in the law.

Moore bled to death when she suffered a dog attack in her son's home Sept. 14, Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks reported. Part of her arm was missing and has never been found.

State and local laws do not include a provision for euthanatizing an animal that kills someone on its own property. Dogs that attack on someone else's property may be destroyed.

James Moore was fostering a pit bull that was eventually returned to Lucci's House Bully Rescue of Indianapolis, with the provision that it may never again return to Boone County. Moore regained custody of the other four dogs in October.

Boone County Commissioners plan to make a provision for euthanizing animals that kill at home and hope Lebanon leaders will adopt a similar ordnance. And Boone County Animal Control Officer Hannah Fisher will ask the state legislature for a provision that allows for euthanizing animals that kill at home.

Pro basketball comes to Lebanon

The Lebanon Leprechauns will soon be a part of The Basketball League, a new organization in professional basketball. The team is owned by Preston Myers, a businessman and former Lebanon City Council member.

League president Dave Magley and League CEO Evelyn Magley visited Lebanon for the September announcement.

The Lebanon Leprechauns will be a member of the league's Midwest Conference, and at least one try-out has been held. March kicks off the league's fifth season.

Drug dealer charged in fentanyl deaths

Two Boone County men died of fentanyl overdoses on Oct. 23, 2020.

Police linked Andre Johnson of Indianapolis to the victims via cell phone records, and Johnson was charged in September of this year with two counts of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Johnson was sentenced for drug dealing and freed on probation only four months before he sold fatal doses of fentanyl masquerading as heroin, to Russell Ervin, 34, of Lebanon, and Wesley Johnson, 28, of Thorntown, according to a probable cause affidavit. A forensic pathologist determined both men died of fentanyl intoxication.

Synthetic opioids, primarily illicitly made fentanyl, are responsible for the bulk of overdose deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overdose deaths involving opioids rose by 38.1%, and deaths involving synthetic opioids rose by 55.6 % in 2020, according to the CDC.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Lebanon Fieldhouse

Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry and Indiana's own Card and Associates announced in October that Lebanon will be home to a 270,000-square-foot multi-sport fieldhouse expected to hold eight sports courts for basketball and volleyball and two football-sized fields for soccer, lacrosse and little league. There will be pitching and hitting tunnels and a 20,000 foot mezzanine with restaurants and retail amenities.

The "Lebanon Fieldhouse" will anchor a hospitality and entertainment complex featuring a medical office building in partnership with a major medical group, hotels and a 30-acre senior-living residential community.

In all, the investment by Card and Associates is expected to top $250 million.

Brakeman building

City officials broke ground for the Brakeman building — a combination restaurant and retail space and 44 apartments above — in October.

Forza, the building developer, will invest $8.5 million in the mixed-use development that includes a four-story building. It will house apartments above with a 5,000-square-foot restaurant on the ground floor.

The building will occupy the lot that formerly housed the New Life Recovery Home for Men at 224 S. Lebanon St., and a lot across the street will serve as parking for the Brakeman building.

Stone Eater Bike Park gets the go-ahead

A special judge from Clinton County in November paved the way for Stone Eater Bike Park to be built on a former dump in the 4000 block of U.S. 52.

The city of Lebanon proposed the park in January 2020 on the 110-acre site. The city will build the competition mountain bike venue and off-road trails in an area zoned residential outside of city limits.

The county's land use plan does not require special exceptions for parks or publicly owned recreational facilities in residential zones, but the Boone County Board of Zoning Appeals required one anyway and the city appealed the decision.

The park, named after a Native American war chief who operated in the area under the Tecumseh Federation, is expected to attract families and mountain biking organizational events.

County receives READI grants

The state awarded $500 million in grants in December to help improve quality of life and attract talent to Indiana.

Boone County is part of a group that received millions in federal funds set aside for grants by the state legislature. The 180 Alliance, a new partnership of Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Montgomery, Morgan, and Putman counties, formed to seek READI (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) funding. The 180 Alliance sought a little more than $47 million in grant funds and received $20 million, Boone Economic Development Director Molly Whitehead said.

Zionsville is not part of the 180 Alliance. Mayor Emily Styron joined forces with the White River Region, which encompasses six other Central Indiana cities and Hamilton and Madison counties. The White River Region was also awarded $20 million.

Man arrested in triple homicide

Chad Grimball, 40, of Thorntown, was charged in December with three counts of murder.

The bodies of Larry 'Beeker' Stogsdill Jr., 42; his son, Brannon Martin, 20; and Martin's fiancé, Grace Bishop, 19, were found in September in an apartment at 403 E. Walnut St., Lebanon. Each suffered one shot to the head, police reported.

DNA evidence, shoe prints, and cell phone records tie Grimball to the apartment the evening of the murders, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Additional evidence suggests an inmate at the Boone County Jail had a grudge against the victims and offered Grimball a $2,000 watch for being "the intimidator." And court records indicate the parties were linked through drug use and sales.

More arrests are possible as the Boone County Prosecutor's Office investigates further into others' roles in events that led to the murders.

Boone County Justice Center

The future of a proposed Boone County Justice Center is unknown after the Boone County Council and Boone County Commissioners clashed over how and when to pay for it and exactly what is needed.

The commissioners presented a comprehensive look at adding beds to the jail and also building a justice complex that would include the probation and community corrections departments, as well as the coroner's office.

Commissioners suggested raising taxes to pay for the proposed new facility estimated to cost between $45 million and $50 million. And they proposed the build-operate-transfer, BOT, method for raising the money, but that procedure has never been used in Boone County.

Council members weren't convinced of the need being great enough for that expenditure and failed to approve the BOT. The council also formed its own justice center sub-committee to evaluate the need.

The council is now studying need, and commissioners continue to work from their own plan.

Zionsville city government

The Zionsville Town Council and Mayor Emily Styron continue to be at odds over a number of issues, including finances and employees.

Styron has sued the council over the powers of her office regarding the ability to fire Zionsville Fire Chief James VanGorder.

She and the council disagreed over the 2022 budget, especially in the areas of public safety. Council President Josh Garrett said the Zionsville Fire Department requested seven to 11 new firefighters, and the Zionsville Police Department requested two new officers. But neither agency received any. Styron said the town could not afford new emergency personnel and must work to build a corporate tax base to fund them.

Styron has a background in public finance and has been a CFO over public safety in Indianapolis.

Her office installed new financial software at her insistence and the town council has not had accurate financial reports or balances since then, Council President Josh Garrett said this month.

Further, Styron does not attend town council meetings to answer the council's questions, and that aggravates council members.