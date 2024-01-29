Take a look back at the Winnfield Salt Mine | Twin Blends History Corner

Did you know that there’s a huge salt mine just outside of Winnfield Louisiana?

What began in 1931 as a salt mine lasted until 1965 when the mine suddenly flooded.

Up until then, it was a booming business. An underground river broke through on November 18, 1965, and flooded the entire 18-mile network of tunnels. It is estimated that 4.5 million gallons of water rushed into the mine during the flood. When that occurred about 80 people lost their jobs.

Back in 1959, the Atomic Energy Commission set off some non-nuclear explosions in the mine to determine if a blast could be made underground without registering on the seismic meter. Some speculated that had something to do with the flooding but most people believe it was just nature taking his course. Fortunately, no lives were lost but the impact on the local economy was significant.

Photos courtesy Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS

History Corner is produced in partnership with Mark and Mike Mangham of Twin Blends: Northwest Louisiana History Hunters

Twin Blends, Northwest Louisiana History Hunters, show us photos of Winnfield Louisiana Salt Mine from the Northwest Louisiana Archives at LSUS.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Take a look back at the Winnfield Salt Mine