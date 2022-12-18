A look back at the world of fintech in 2022

W

Every week, I'll take a look at the hottest fintech news of the previous week. This will include everything from funding rounds to trends to an analysis of a particular space to hot takes on a particular company or phenomenon. There's a lot of fintech news out there and it's my job to stay on top of it — and make sense of it — so you can stay in the know. — Mary Ann

As this year comes to a close, it’s an obviously fitting time to take a look back at some of the highlights (and lowlights) in the world of fintech news.

We started 2022 on a relatively high note. Mega rounds were still taking place! Decacorns were born. Venture capital was still readily available. Then sometime in the second quarter, things took a turn. And they’ve been turning ever since.

In deciding how to approach the final edition of this newsletter for the year, I was curious as to which of my stories performed the best. So I asked our incredible audience development manager, Alyssa Stringer, to pull my top 15 stories based on the number of page views. In summary, dear readers, it seems you all were most interested in coverage of companies at their peaks and in coverage of companies at their lowest. It was the best of times. And then it felt like the worst of times. And oh, many of you were curiously really curious about the concept of fractional real estate investing.

Here were my top 15 most-read stories on the TechCrunch site in 2022:

It was an eventful, and at times nerve-racking, year that was far more than just the above. Venture dollars flowing into fintech slowed, just as with any other sector. Characters got called into question. But I remain hopeful. The companies that were doing meaningful things in 2021 and in 2022 will continue to do so. They may be spending more mindfully and working a bit more quietly — but IMHO, that’s not a bad thing. Fintech innovation remains more important than ever, especially as it pertains to inclusion and access. There are so many startups doing amazing work. We can’t let the few bad apples taint it all. I know there remains a long road ahead. We’re not done correcting the excesses of 2021. But I, for one, am excited for what fintech will bring in 2023. (Speaking of, check out the Equity team's predictions for next year here.)

Vishal Garg Better.com layoffs, admits he 'failed' on multiple fronts in leaked recording addressing significant staff cuts. Screen shot of meeting.

Leaked meeting recording/Better.com Image Credits: TechCrunch

Weekly News

Banking app Copper launches a teen investing product

Visa to invest $1B in Africa over the next five years

Why Checkout.com lowered its internal valuation

Chime made two offers to buy DailyPay, topping out at $2 billion, but was spurned

Robinhood raised interest rates for Gold members — to 4% APY

Insurtech Vouch launches web3 protection policy, touts as first insurance designed specifically for web3 companies

London-based Wise says it is profitable and plans to hire over 250 new employees across three U.S. offices

Self Financial adds rent and utility reporting to its suite of credit-building products

Capchase, which provides ‘non-dilutive’ financing to SaaS companies, says revenue rose by 250% in 2022

Microsoft to acquire 4% stake in London Stock Exchange Group as part of 10-year cloud partnership

Highnote expands platform capabilities by certifying with Visa’s fleet payments solutions

India’s Paytm to spend up to $103 million to buy back shares

Funding and M&A

Poolit raises millions to turn accredited investors into LPs in VC, private equity funds

Nilus lands $8.5M led by Bessemer to automate your financial operations

Vic.ai raises $52M, shows that automating accounting processes can be profitable

London-based B2B fintech Bondaval raises $15M Series A

DataVisor raises $40M strategic growth funding

Plooto closes $20M Series B to help SMBs manage cash flow

Oyster raises $3.6M seed to launch its point-of-sale platform for personal insurance

Barcelona-based fintech Novicap raises a €200 million debt facility to fuel growth for businesses and organizations

And with that, I will sign off. This is the last newsletter I'll publish in 2022. I don't know where this year went, and to be honest, in many ways it was really, really hard. But there were also a lot of bright spots, including growing this newsletter audience and having the honor of sharing this content with all of you. Thank you again. Happy holidays to all of you, and Happy and Healthy New Year! May it be a better, brighter and wonderful year. xoxo, Mary Ann