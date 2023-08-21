'Look at this': Baker County man who shot video at U.S. Capitol riot gets 10-month sentence

This image was part of a court legal filing that said Bradley Weeks appeared on camera during the riot in the Capitol.

A Baker County man who videotaped his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ordered to spend 10 months behind bars.

After prison, Bradley Weeks, 45, will have to serve an additional year of home detention and pay a $2,000 fine to complete his sentence for the felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding as well as several misdemeanors.

The sentence handed down this week by a judge in Washington is the first for a Northeast Florida resident convicted of a felony committed during the riot.

Weeks was found guilty in December after a bench trial — one with a judge but no jury —– that showcased video Weeks shot as protesters overran the Capitol, which was closed for Congress to certify results of the 2020 presidential election.

Bradley Weeks, left, faced a federal magistrate in Jacksonville in 2021 for his first hearing on two misdemeanor charges involving taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. His case was transferred to federal court in Washington, where he was indicted and convicted of both felony and misdemeanor charges. (Credit: First Coast News)

“We've had to climb scaffolding. We've had to climb ladders. We've had to break things to get through, but we've gotten through. We've gotten through, and we are taking back the Capitol,” Weeks declared on the video.

More: 'This is how I'm going to die': At Jan. 6 hearing, officers tell of harrowing attacks

Still in court: Charged in U.S. Capitol riot, lawyer says First Coast man was entrapped after phone stolen

“We're taking back our country! This is our 1776! This is where it's gonna happen,” he continued. “This is where tyranny will fall! This is where America will rise! Look at this, America! Look at this!"

The riot by people disputing President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump shut down the joint meeting of Congress for several hours and damaged the Capitol.

The federal government has estimated costs for repairs and police expenses at $2.9 million and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department has said it incurred an additional $629,000 in losses.

This camera image of Bradley Weeks (circled) entering the Senate wing of the U.S. Capitol was included in evidence prosecutors presented.

Although attorneys for Weeks emphasized that he hadn’t vandalized the building or battled police as some rioters did, U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan said Weeks had to be held accountable.

“He may have gotten caught up in the moment with the riot and the mob, and that happens. That's unfortunate. It happens with lynch mobs,” Hogan said during the trial. “And the next day they regret what they did, but they're still responsible for what they did.”

More: Capitol riot arrests: See who's been charged across the U.S.

Noting that Congress shut down until all the protesters left the Capitol, Hogan said that Weeks “adding his presence in the building, regardless if he did anything wrong within the building beyond his marching or parading or chanting … is enough to – along with all the others, to impede an official proceeding.”

After the court case was reassigned to another judge, prosecutors had asked U.S. District Senior Judge John D. Bates for a 27-month sentence for Weeks, a Clay County native who operates a photography and graphic design business.

Defense lawyers had recommended three years of probation including a year of home detention, noting that the friend Weeks traveled to Washington with, former state corrections officer Jonathan Daniel Carlton, had been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor.

Bradley Weeks (left) and Jonathan Carlton posed for a photo outside the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

Weeks, who sold his home after being charged, sought help meeting legal expenses in the months following his conviction.

“We've had to sell our home and have already paid a large sum in legal fees,” Weeks wrote on a fundraising website. “I really want to appeal this decision and feel I was unjustly charged but need financial assistance to carry this forward.”

The fundraising website reflected only $50 in donations.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Judge: 10 months behind bars for Baker County man in U.S. Capitol riot