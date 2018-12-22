A Look At Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BBSI) Exceptional Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI), there’s is a financially-sound company with a an optimistic future outlook, not yet factored into the price. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Barrett Business Services here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

BBSI’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, BBSI’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This supports the theory that BBSI is potentially underpriced.

NasdaqGS:BBSI Future Profit December 22nd 18 More

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.2%, BBSI’s debt level is relatively low. This means the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future. BBSI appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 23.48x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NasdaqGS:BBSI Historical Debt December 22nd 18 More

Next Steps:

For Barrett Business Services, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should further examine:

Historical Performance: What has BBSI’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does BBSI return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from BBSI as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of BBSI? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



