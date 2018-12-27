A Look at Bentley Through the Ages

Even for a top executive, Bentley Motors CEO Adrian Hallmark has a company car that’s rather spectacular. While his daily driver might be a chauffeur-driven Bentley Bentayga SUV, the car that comes with his title is even more impressive; impressive as in an exquisite, gleaming-black 1930 Bentley 8 Litre grand tourer.

And this isn’t just any Bentley 8 Litre. This is the former, much-loved personal car of Bentley founder, W.O. Bentley who, between 1930 and 1932, piloted it thousands of miles around the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

When Bentley Motors managed to reacquire the classic back in 2006, the decision was taken that each successive CEO should be handed the keys to W.O.’s 8 Litre as their symbolic company car.

“Not only is it such an exceptional car, for me it’s a constant reminder of our founder and our company’s heritage,” says Hallmark, 56, who took over the chief executive role in February this year. For Hallmark, it was a return to the Bentley fold 12 years after his stint as global sales director and architect of the original Continental GT.

As 2019 marks Bentley’s highly anticipated 100th anniversary, Hallmark will likely get plenty of use from his company 8 Liter, piloting W.O.’s car at the numerous centennial events being planned around the July 10 birthday.

For Bentley Motors, it was July 10, 1919 when 31-year-old Walter Owen Bentley officially founded his new company in a backstreet London garage “to build a fast car, a good car, the best in its class.” Building fast, luxurious, best-in-class cars has been Bentley’s mission ever since.

Born in London in 1888 as the youngest of nine children, W.O. Bentley acquired his engineering skills in the grimy locomotive workshops of Britain’s Great Northern Railway. During World War One, using his visionary work with aluminum, he helped design and build some of the most-advanced aero engines of the time.

With the war over, W.O. and a group of fellow engineers set about developing a remarkably advanced three-liter, four-cylinder engine. They created a rolling chassis and, in late 1919, the prototype 3 Litre EXP1 began testing. The first Bentley was born.

Those early days were marked by W.O.’s passion for racing and his belief that motorsports heightened the appeal of his cars to wealthy buyers. Between 1923 and 1930, Bentley racers went to Le Mans and took an astonishing five wins in seven years. The crowning glory was the 1929 race in which Bentley had the top four finishers.

The cars’ racing pedigree attracted the attention of a swashbuckling, close-knit group of wealthy playboys, racers, and adventurers who became known as the Bentley Boys. Men like former fighter-pilot Sir Henry ‘Tim’ Birkin, submariner Glen Kidston, prominent doctor Benjy Benjafield, and the most famous of them all, Captain Woolf Barnato, heir to the South African diamond-mining empire, Kimberly.

Barnato, who bought his first Bentley in 1925, became an investor in W.O’s fledgling company the following year. By 1927 he’d become chairman, pouring a small fortune into building the business.

But not even success on the track and the introduction of class-leading models like the incredible 8 Litre, could fight-off the effects of the Great Depression which decimated global luxury car sales.

By 1931, with bills piling up and Barnato no longer prepared to continue pouring in his own cash, Bentley Motors went into receivership. Rival Rolls-Royce, hiding behind a shell company called British Equitable Central Trust, snapped up Bentley with the aim of removing competition to its Phantom II posed by the 8 Litre.

Despite models like the R-Type and R-Type Continental of the early 1950s, Bentley’s lineup had become little more than re-badged versions of Rolls-Royce offerings. The pivotal year for Bentley came in 1998 when the Volkswagen Group took control of the brand, selling-off Rolls-Royce to BMW.

Since then, everything has changed. Following VW’s massive investment in the Crewe plant in England, 2003 saw the launch of the landmark Continental GT and a victory at Le Mans, while 2015 saw the arrival of the groundbreaking new Bentayga SUV.

Today, Bentley, while not without its challenges, seems to be in safe hands with Hallmark as CEO and the talented Stefan Sielaff as head of design. Annual sales are over 10,000, the workforce has risen to more than 4,000, and the company has a clear plan to have each of its model ranges electrified by 2025. And in the U.S., the new Continental Coupe and Convertible will go on sale this year, along with the Bentayga Hybrid.