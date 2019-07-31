A Look At Better Collective A/S's (STO:BETCO) Exceptional Fundamentals

Better Collective A/S (STO:BETCO) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of BETCO, it is a company with strong financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Better Collective here.

Reasonable growth potential with adequate balance sheet

One reason why investors are attracted to BETCO is its notable earnings growth potential in the near future of 35%. Earnings growth is paired with an eye-catching top-line trajectory of 74%, which indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven simple by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. BETCO's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that BETCO manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. BETCO seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.32x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

OM:BETCO Past and Future Earnings, July 31st 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Better Collective, there are three essential aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has BETCO's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is BETCO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BETCO is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of BETCO? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

