A look at new Biden administration sanctions against Russia

  • The entrance gate of the Embassy of the Russian Federation is seen in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Biden administration has rolled out a sweeping set of sanctions on Russia over its election interference, hacking efforts and other malign activity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • Security cameras are seen on the grounds of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Biden administration has rolled out a sweeping set of sanctions on Russia over its election interference, hacking efforts and other malign activity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • The Embassy of the Russian Federation is seen through a bus stop with a flag of Washington, D.C., across Wisconsin Ave., in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Biden administration has rolled out a sweeping set of sanctions on Russia over its election interference, hacking efforts and other malign activity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 5

Biden Russia Sanctions

The entrance gate of the Embassy of the Russian Federation is seen in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Biden administration has rolled out a sweeping set of sanctions on Russia over its election interference, hacking efforts and other malign activity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration on Thursday rolled out a sweeping set of sanctions on Russia over its election interference, hacking campaigns and other malign activity. A look at those sanctions:

ELECTION-RELATED SANCTIONS

The Treasury Department sanctioned 16 people and 16 entities related to Russia’s election interference efforts. They include SouthFront, NewsFront and the Strategic Culture Foundation, described by the department as disinformation sites with ties to Russian intelligence. Additionally, the department took new action to sanction Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a backer of the Internet Research Agency, which carried out Russia’s election interference campaign in 2016, and Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian intelligence agent who falsely claimed Ukraine was behind the 2016 interference effort.

___

CYBER-RELATED SANCTIONS

President Joe Biden signed an executive order granting the Treasury Department new authorities to sanction Russian government hackers and the information technology companies supporting them. The department used the new powers to sanction a half-dozen Russian companies that conduct research and development and technical support to Russian intelligence relating to a number of hacks, including the massive SolarWinds breach. The best-known sanctioned company is Positive Technologies, a cybersecurity firm with a global clientele, including major banks and telecoms; Microsoft said Thursday it was removing it from a list of partners to which it provides early access to vulnerability data. Treasury officials said Russian intelligence services recruit hackers at conventions hosted by Positive, whose first major clients included Russia's Defense Ministry in 2004.

___

UKRAINE-RELATED SANCTIONS

Acting in partnership with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, the U.S. sanctioned Russian people and entities that have supported Russia’s claimed annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, which is not recognized by the international community. Russian companies that helped build a bridge linking Crimea to Russia and Russian officials serving in leadership positions in Crimea were sanctioned jointly by the U.S. and its allies.

___

GENERAL SANCTIONS

The U.S. targeted Russia’s ability to borrow money by prohibiting U.S. financial institutions from buying Russian bonds directly from the Russian Central Bank, the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance.

___

OTHER ACTIONS

The U.S. expelled 10 Russian diplomats, including some the Biden administration said were representatives of Russian intelligence services. The White House also said Biden was using diplomatic, military and intelligence channels to respond to reports that Russia encouraged the Taliban to attack U.S. and allied troops in Afghanistan based on the “best assessments” of the intelligence community.

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Wyden proposes limits on exportation of American's personal data

    Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) has proposed a draft bill that would limit the types of information that could be bought and sold by tech companies abroad, and the countries it could be legally sold in. "Shady data brokers shouldn’t get rich selling Americans’ private data to foreign countries that could use it to threaten our national security," said Sen. Wyden in a statement accompanying the bill.

  • 'Oh, how earnest I was then': President Obama's political awakening in 'A Promised Land' excerpt

    Former President Obama joins the L.A. Times Community Book Club April 21 to discuss "A Promised Land" with filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

  • Grandmother sues officers after she claims they broke her arm

    "I know, it was God that spared my life," Ruby Jones said of the August 2020 incident between her and the Oklahoma City Police Department.

  • OG Anunoby takes credit for Gary Trent Jr.’s eye-catching outfit

    Did OG Anunoby put Gary Trent Jr. on silk?

  • BSO deputy shoots, kills a knife-wielding man who harmed himself in store, police say

    A Broward sheriff’s deputy shot a knife-wielding man who harmed himself and threatened others at a North Lauderdale strip mall Thursday night, authorities say. The man died from his injuries.

  • U.S. preparing for COVID-19 booster within a year

    The White House said on Thursday it's preparing for the possibility that a third COVID-19 booster shot might be needed within a year after being vaccinated.Initial data has shown that the vaccines from Moderna as well as from partners Pfizer and BioNTech stays mostly effective for at least six months.But for how much longer that that has yet to be determined. Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine was about 91% effective, and cited trial data including more than 12,000 people who were fully inoculated for at least six months. CNBC reported Thursday that Pfizer's Chief Executive Albert Bourla also said a third booster dose will 'likely' be needed within a year, and added the possibility of annual shots. Experts have said that rapidly spreading variants of the coronavirus, as well as others that may emerge could lead to the need for regular booster shots, similar to annual flu shots. The CDC is also tracking infections in people who have been fully vaccinated. Its director Rochelle Walensky told Congress that of 77 million people already vaccinated in the United States, there had been 5,800 infections. That includes almost 400 hospitalized, and 74 who died. Walensky said some of those infections occurred in people with weak immune responses, while the concern is that some others were infected by more contagious virus variants.

  • Panama exhumes body looking for victims of 1989 US invasion

    Investigators exhumed another body from a Panama City cemetery Thursday in an attempt to identify the remains of some victims of the 1989 U.S. invasion that removed strongman Manuel Noriega from power. The remains are being subjected to DNA testing in a program that has lifted the hopes of Panamanians who had relatives die or disappear and have lived with unanswered questions about their fate for 30 years. One of the people a court has ordered investigators to search for is Carmen Díaz, a 21-year-old woman who lived in the El Chorrillo district, which was hit by bombs and fires during the invasion.

  • Tensions rise within Biden administration as migrant kids crowd shelters

    Top aides to President Joe Biden are ramping up pressure on the agency that shelters thousands of unaccompanied migrant children, voicing frustration that kids are not being released quickly enough from detention, three U.S. officials said. In daily calls with representatives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and other agencies, White House officials have demanded HHS speed up releases from its overloaded shelter system to free up space for children packed into crowded border patrol stations, the officials said. HHS is in charge of housing the migrant children and vetting potential U.S. sponsors, often parents and close relatives, who seek to take them in.

  • One Man’s ‘Very Weird Hobby’ Is the Key That Leads Searchers to Missing Calif. Hiker

    Benjamin Kuo was able to pinpoint the hiker's location thanks to a photograph

  • Bang & Olufsen’s Newest Design-Savvy Speaker Looks Like a Book—and That’s the Point

    Of course, it can also deliver full range, ultra-wide sound.

  • US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking

    The Biden administration has announced the U.S. is expelling 10 Russian diplomats and imposing sanctions against dozens of people and companies, holding the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year's presidential election and the hacking of federal agencies. The sweeping measures announced Thursday are meant to punish Russia for actions that U.S. officials say cut to the core of American democracy and to deter future acts by imposing economic costs on Moscow, including by targeting its ability to borrow money. The sanctions are certain to exacerbate tensions with Russia, which promised a response, even as President Joe Biden said the administration could have taken even more punitive measures but chose not to in the interests of maintaining stability.

  • U.S. says Manafort associate passed sensitive polling data to Russian intelligence

    The U.S. government has sanctioned Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian political consultant indicted in the Mueller investigation in 2018, for carrying out election influence operations on behalf of Russian intelligence services.The big picture: The Senate Intelligence Committee's report on 2016 Russian election interference assessed that Kilimnik, who worked with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as a lobbyist for the pro-Russia president of Ukraine, is a Russian intelligence officer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The investigation found that on numerous occasions, Manafort sought to pass sensitive internal polling data and campaign strategy to Kilimnik. The committee was unable to determine why or what Kilimnik did with that information, in part due to the pair's use of encrypted messaging apps.The committee did obtain "some information" suggesting Kilimnik "may have been connected" to Russia's hacking and leaking of Democratic emails. The section detailing these findings is largely redacted, however.The intrigue: The U.S. government stated for the first time Thursday that Kilimnik provided Russian intelligence "with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" during the 2016 election — filling a key link that had been left unanswered by both special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.The Treasury Department also noted that Kilimnik, who is wanted by the FBI on charges of obstruction of justice, sought to promote the false narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.He also sought to orchestrate a plan to return former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to power, according to Treasury. Yanukovych fled to Russia in 2014 after being ousted in the Ukrainian Revolution.Go deeper: U.S. imposes sweeping sanctions targeting Russian economyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden to host Japanese PM Suga as U.S. works to counter increasingly assertive China

    The meeting Friday will be Biden's first in-person summit with a foreign leader since he took office.

  • China's massed drills near Taiwan take aim at Washington audience

    Chinese carrier drills and stepped-up incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent weeks are meant to send a message to Washington to stand down and back off, security sources in Taipei say. The increased activity - which China, unusually, described as "combat drills" on Wednesday - has raised alarm in both Taipei and Washington, though security officials do not see it as a sign of an imminent attack. Rather, according to an official familiar with Taiwan's security planning, at least some of the exercises are practicing "access denial" manoeuvres to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taipei's defence in a war.

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • American voters overwhelmingly like the stuff the GOP wants to strip out of Biden's infrastructure plan

    A CNBC survey found that just 36% of voters like Biden's infrastructure plan as it is. But they largely support measures that GOP lawmakers oppose.

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • Lifting weights is the most efficient way to get a lean physique, says CrossFit competitor turned 'Wonder Woman' actress Brooke Ence

    It's a myth that weight lifting makes women bulky - strength training is great for toning and strength, she said.