A look at how Biden's Cabinet nominees fared Tuesday

  • Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., is sworn in during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who the Biden administration chose to reprise that role, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, United States Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate has confirmed Thomas-Greenfield to serve as President Biden's United Nations ambassador. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says she'll vote against confirming President Joe Biden’s nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget. Collins' announcement Monday throws Tanden's confirmation further into doubt. On Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose Tanden’s confirmation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
1 / 4

APTOPIX Biden Cabinet Interior

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., is sworn in during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Interior Secretary, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ASHRAF KHALIL
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's Cabinet is starting to fill out, with nominees for agriculture secretary and United Nations ambassador gaining Senate approval Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he intends to wrap up the remaining nomination votes quickly.

“At a time of acute national challenge, we need qualified leaders atop our federal agencies — and fast,” he said Tuesday on the Senate floor. “And that’s what we intend to do.”

Schumer couldn’t resist a jab at former President Donald Trump, saying that all Biden’s nominees are “undoubtedly qualified for their positions, a stark departure from the caliber of nominees the Senate was made to consider during the previous administration.”

But one of Biden's nominees, Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget, is clearly in trouble in the evenly divided Senate. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has said he opposes her confirmation.

Here's what happened Tuesday:

UNITED NATIONS

The Senate voted 78-20 to approve career diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield as United Nations Ambassador, a Cabinet-level position. A 35-year foreign service veteran who resigned during the Trump administration, Thomas-Greenfield will have to address multiple international relationships that were altered by Trump's erratic and isolationist style.

“This confirmation sends a message that the United States is back and that our foreign service is back,” said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., who chairs a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Africa, global health and global human rights. “We as a country and as a world are safer with Linda Thomas-Greenfield serving as the United States ambassador to the United Nations.”

During confirmation hearings, Thomas-Greenfield faced some criticism from Senate Republicans who labeled her soft on China, citing a 2019 speech she gave to the Chinese-funded Confucius Institute in which she praised China's massive infrastructure and influence program in Africa.

She said the speech had been a mistake and was not intended to be an endorsement of Chinese government policies. She said of China, "They are a threat to their neighbors, and they are a threat across the globe.”

___

AGRICULTURE

The Senate voted 92-7 to confirm Tom Vilsack for a return engagement as agriculture secretary.

The former Iowa governor spent eight years leading the same department under former President Barack Obama.

In his testimony, Vilsack, 70, heavily endorsed boosting climate-friendly agricultural industries such as the creation of biofuels, saying, “Agriculture is one of our first and best ways to get some wins in this climate area.”

Vilsack received minimal pushback or criticism during confirmation hearings. One of the few “no” votes came from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats. Sanders said he would have liked "somebody a little bit more vigorous in terms of protecting family farms and taking on corporate agriculture.”

Vilsack also heavily backed the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly known as food stamps, or SNAP — as a key instrument in helping the country’s most vulnerable families survive and recover from the coronavirus pandemic. His Trump-era predecessor, Sonny Perdue, had sought to purge hundreds of thousands of people from the SNAP-recipient lists.

___

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra told senators that “strong federal leadership” was needed to confront the coronavirus pandemic. He also pledged to work to expand health insurance coverage, curb prescription drug costs and reduce racial and ethnic disparities in medical care.

Currently California's attorney general, Becerra appeared Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. He has a second confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Finance Committee, which will vote on sending his nomination to the Senate floor.

On Tuesday, he pledged to work to expand the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, though he's previously supported a government-run system like “Medicare for All.”

Although Democrats have backed Becerra, Republican opposition has grown louder.

“I'm not sold yet,” Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the ranking Republican on the health committee, said, addressing Becerra. “I’m not sure that you have the necessary experience or skills to do this job at this moment.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has called Becerra “famously partisan.” As California attorney general, Becerra filed 124 lawsuits challenged Trump administration actions.

___

INTERIOR

Rep. Deb Haaland, Biden's nominee to lead the Interior Department, fielded sharp questions from Republicans over what some called her “radical” ideas that include opposition to fracking and to the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The New Mexico congresswoman said she was determined to “strike the right balance” between conserving public lands and energy development. If confirmed, Haaland, 60, would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.

Haaland's hearing centered on her and Biden's intentions regarding the future of fossil fuels. Her hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee was adjourned after nearly 2 1/2 hours and will resume Wednesday.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., displayed a large chart featuring a quote from Haaland last November, before she was selected as Biden's nominee. She said then: “If I had my way, it’d be great to stop all gas and oil leasing on federal and public lands.”

Manchin, the panel's chair and a Democrat from coal-dependent West Virginia, has said he is undecided on Haaland’s nomination.

In response to questions from Manchin and others, Haaland said the U.S. will continue to rely on fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas even as it moves toward Biden’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by mid-century. The transition to clean energy “is not going to happen overnight,” she said.

___

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Matthew Daly in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden U.N. nominee Thomas-Greenfield

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, adding a key member to his national security team nearly a month after her confirmation hearing. The 100-member Senate backed Thomas-Greenfield by 78 to 20 to be Washington's representative at the world body and a member of Biden's Cabinet, comfortably exceeding the simple majority needed. Thomas-Greenfield, 68, is a 35-year veteran of the Foreign Service who has served on four continents, most notably in Africa.

  • Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield was confirmed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday, a victory for the Biden administration as it seeks to reengage with the world body after four years of President Donald Trump's “America First” posture left the U.S. isolated internationally. Senators voted 78-20 to confirm Thomas-Greenfield to the post, which will be a Cabinet-level position. Thomas-Greenfield, a retired 35-year veteran of the foreign service who resigned during the Trump administration, will be the third African American, and the second African American woman, to hold the job.

  • Rep. Deb Haaland Fends Off Republican Attacks At Contentious Confirmation Hearing

    Senate Republicans are really going all in on the idea that Joe Biden's pick to lead the Interior Department is a "radical."

  • These Are the Best Dupes We've Ever Seen for the Fuzzy Birkenstock Sandals & They're Only $34 On Sale

    If we could only choose one pair of footwear to wear for the rest of our lives, no doubt we’d gladly pick Birkenstocks. However, that decision would have been trickier to make had the brand not released the coziest shearling-lined sandals of our dreams last year, which make wearing open-toed shoes in the winter a […]

  • Deb Haaland’s confirmation hearing was embarrassing to watch

    Republicans prostrated themselves at the altar of fossil fuels in a deeply sad way — and perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. For many, the industry is far and away their largest donor

  • Cabinet nominees face Senate grilling as Biden prepares to meet with Canadian leader

    Several Biden Cabinet nominees are facing confirmation hearings today as the president holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN with the latest.

  • Biden's Cabinet of many women shows other world leaders that US takes gender equality seriously

    Joe Biden has more top advisers who are women than any other U.S. president. They include Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden’s Cabinet is the most diverse in U.S. history. It has five women, including the first female treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, and Deb Haaland, who will become the first Native American Cabinet member if confirmed as interior secretary. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay man to win Senate confirmation and lead a Cabinet department. Four of Biden’s 15 Cabinet nominees identify as Latino or Black. They also span generations, ranging in age from 39 to 74. The composition of Biden’s Cabinet matters because research shows that diverse teams can provide chief executives with valuable information that ultimately produces more effective public policies. In building a Cabinet that, in his words, “looks like America,” Biden also sends signals to Americans of many backgrounds: People like you determine the country’s direction. People like you can make it to the top. The Biden administration’s diverse leadership may send a message to the world, too. Our work on gender inclusion and Cabinet picks suggests that when world leaders – particularly those in powerful countries – appoint more gender-balanced Cabinets, other world leaders may become more likely to name women for key posts. Cabinet selection In any given country, domestic factors – from how the electoral system is set up to what the executive’s relationship is with the legislature – primarily drive Cabinet selection. Generally speaking, heads of government select their Cabinet members for their expertise and to shore up support among domestic constituencies, not to gain international celebration. But even controlling for domestic factors, world leaders who broadcast the idea that gender equality matters can affect the decision-making of other leaders. For example, in October 2018, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made international headlines by presenting a gender-balanced Cabinet. Days later, Rwandan President Paul Kagame upped the number of women in his own Cabinet. The period between Ethiopia’s and Rwanda’s announcements was particularly quick, but such processes – where heads of government follow the lead of their neighbors – are not uncommon. Having a neighboring country with an above-average percentage of women Cabinet ministers is associated with an 8% increase in female Cabinet ministers in nearby nations, our research shows. Shared membership in international organizations with strong gender equality standards, like the European Union, also seems to increase the importance leaders attach to gender. Half the Cabinet ministers appointed by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are women. Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY Our analysis finds that if a country belongs to two international organizations in which 50 other members have above-average percentages of women ministers, its own percentage of women ministers rises by 1 percentage point. The same is true of countries that belong to four international organizations in which 25 other members have more female ministers than most. Getting more women into government leadership has merits beyond the obvious value of gender equality. Countries with more women’s political representation tend to experience less civil conflict, international war and gender-based violence. It’s not yet clear whether women’s representation causes these phenomena or is merely correlated with them; political scientists continue to study this question. Countries that prioritize women’s equality in politics also tend to do more to protect civil liberties and safeguard human rights. South Africa’s 1996 constitution not only steered the country away from apartheid and toward an embrace of human rights – it also institutionalized gender equality as a principle. In South Africa and elsewhere, the pillars of inclusion reinforce each other. Representational messages beyond the Cabinet Biden’s Cabinet members aren’t the only group of government officials that will receive international scrutiny. Our research on ambassadors suggests that world leaders will also pay attention to the envoys that Biden sends abroad. Countries that commit to gender equality appoint more women ambassadors. Take, for example, Sweden – a vocal proponent of ensuring women’s participation in foreign affairs – and China. Almost 40% of Sweden’s 103 ambassadors are women, while fewer than 7% of China’s 165 ambassadors are. The converse also seems to be true: Countries that prioritize gender equality receive more female ambassadors. Among the 133 governments that send ambassadors to both China and Sweden, 44 dispatch a woman to Stockholm – but only 12 dispatch a woman to Beijing. Governments that are more dependent on international aid seem particularly keen to factor donor countries’ decision-making into their own political appointments. The 37 countries that the World Bank classifies as particularly deep in debt – a group that includes countries like Ethiopia and Bolivia – dispatch four times more women to Washington than they do to Beijing. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] In the short term, Biden’s attention to gender balance in his administration increases the likelihood that leaders of other countries will similarly diversify their executive staffs. In the longer term, continued American commitment to gender balance could strengthen equality and peace worldwide.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: John Scherpereel, James Madison University ; Melinda Adams, James Madison University , and Suraj Jacob, Azim Premji University. Read more:Female presidents don’t always help women while in office, study in Latin America findsA record number of women will serve in the 117th Congress, including at least 51 women of color The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Disha Ravi: India activist, 22, granted bail by court

    Disha Ravi's arrest for sharing a document intended to help farmers sparked widespread outrage.

  • Senate Confirms Vilsack as Biden’s Secretary of Agriculture

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate confirmed Tom Vilsack as U.S. Agriculture Secretary, opening the way for the Biden administration to move forward with a farm agenda emphasizing climate change, equity for minority farmers and more food assistance for the poor.Vilsack, well-known in Washington and the agriculture industry after serving eight years in the post under President Barack Obama, was confirmed 92-7 Tuesday after less than 15 minutes of debate in the Senate. Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who twice ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, voted against confirmation, along with six Republicans.Some progressive groups and minority farm advocates have criticized Vilsack, saying he wasn’t aggressive enough in aiding Black farmers during the Obama administration and is too close to agribusiness interests.Sanders told reporters afterward that he voted against Vilsack because “we need somebody a little bit more vigorous in terms of protecting family farms and taking on corporate agriculture.”Vilsack, 70, stressed voluntary incentives to farmers to adopt more climate-friendly practices in his confirmation hearings and while campaigning on behalf of Biden during the presidential election campaign. Biden set a goal during the campaign for the U.S. to be the first country to cut its agriculture sector’s net greenhouse gas emissions to zero.Robert Bonnie, a senior climate adviser to the Biden USDA, suggested during the transition rapid funding for a so-called carbon bank that would pay farmers, foresters and ranchers for practices that sequester carbon. Bonnie said at a U.S. Agriculture Department forum last week that he anticipates the department will issue a report on climate policy in about 75 days.The Biden USDA has embraced legislation proposed by newly elected Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia to include $5 billion for Black, Hispanic and Native American farmers in the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. The funding would include $4 billion to help minority farmers pay off USDA loans and $1 billion to address systemic racism at the USDA.Vilsack pledged during his confirmation hearings to “root out” a legacy of racism at the department, which settled a series of class-action lawsuits for discriminating against minority farmers in loan and aid programs over decades.Biden disappointed some minority farming advocates in choosing Vilsack to run the department over House Agriculture Committee member Marcia Fudge, who openly campaigned to be the first Black woman to lead the department. Fudge was instead chosen as secretary for housing and urban development, a post that has often gone to minorities.Biden has since moved to name minorities to key positions at USDA, including Virgina state agriculture commissioner Jewel Bronaugh to be the first Black woman to hold the department’s No. 2 position.Vilsack has faced lingering bitterness for his role in the 2010 ouster of Shirley Sherrod, a Black woman who was then the USDA’s Georgia state director of rural development, after a conservative blogger posted an edited video of her purportedly expressing racist views. When an unedited video of the speech later surfaced verifying her claim that she was telling a story of racial healing, Vilsack offered to re-hire her but she declined.The Biden administration also is seeking to extend a 15% increase in food stamp benefits, administered by the USDA, as part of its Covid relief package.Vilsack will also have leeway to determine how to distribute some of the remaining farm aid included in previous Covid relief measures. The department suspended a $2.28 billion tranche of farm aid Trump authorized on his last full day in office so Vilsack could review the program and indicated the agency would soon announce additional relief measures for farmers.Democrats repeatedly criticized Trump farm aid programs as being too skewed to large farms and insufficiently geared to smaller, struggling operations.Vilsack, a former governor of Iowa, a farm state which leads the nation in corn and hog production, has long ties to Biden going back to an endorsement in Biden’s short-lived first presidential campaign in 1987. He became president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Dairy Export Council after serving as Obama’s agriculture secretary.(Updates with ‘no’ votes and Sanders comment beginning with second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 tops at Nordstrom Rack that are under $20 and incredibly chic

    Chic and cost-effective buys are the best. The post 4 tops at Nordstrom Rack that are under $20 and incredibly chic appeared first on In The Know.

  • Giants select OT Penei Sewell in latest PFF mock draft

    In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the New York Giants switch things up and select offensive tackle Penei Sewell in Round 1.

  • The “Falcon and The Winter Soldier” Cast is Star-Studded

    The latest installment in the Marvel franchise is the Disney+ series, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” A spin-off of the “Captain America” films, the series features some familiar MCU faces, including Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Emily VanCamp.

  • Warriors' Steph Curry feeling better, should return for Tuesday matchup with Knicks

    Stephen Curry was a late scratch from their Saturday game because he was "not feeling well."

  • 2020 saw steep rise in attacks against Asian-Americans

    A rise in assaults against Asian Americans last year seems primarily tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Some Asian Americans also worry that heightened tensions between the U.S. and China and growing fears of China's espionage activities stateside could make them more vulnerable to racist attacks.Driving the news: There were more than 2,800 incidents of verbal and physical assaults directed at Asian Americans in 2020, according to Stop AAPI Hate, an organization founded early last year to track hate crimes against people of Asian American Pacific Islander heritage, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Most of the recorded incidents were verbal, but some were violent assaults. In March 2020, a man stabbed three members of an Asian-American family shopping at a Sam's Club in Midland, Texas, allegedly "because he thought the family was Chinese, and infecting people with the coronavirus," according to an FBI report. The victims survived.In January, an 84-year-old Thai man in San Francisco was shoved to the ground as he walked, sustaining fatal injuries.On Feb. 3, a Filipino man was slashed across the face with a box cutter while riding the New York subway. Between the lines: Hate crimes tend to surge around "big political moments" and during election years, Michael Jenson, a researcher at the University of Maryland and author of a 2020 report on hate crimes, told NPR. "When President Trump began and insisted on using the term 'China virus,' we saw that hate speech really led to hate violence," Russell Jeung, creator of the Stop AAPI Hate tracker and chair of the Asian American studies department at San Francisco State University, told USA Today.But Trump "could not have rallied the kind of hatred that he did without this country’s long history of systemic and cultural racism against people of Asian descent," writes Princeton professor Anne Anlin Cheng in a Feb. 21 essay for the New York Times. That history includes:In 1871, at least 17 Chinese residents of Los Angeles were killed by a mob of 500 people.In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act banned Chinese laborers from entering the U.S. In 1885, white residents set fire to Chinese-owned businesses and expelled the Chinese residents of Tacoma, Washington.During World War II, Japanese and Japanese-Americans in California were forcibly interned in camps."People attacking Asian Americans during the quarantine... are not fearing contagion from disease but assigning blame for it. Asian Americans are ... alleged to be culpable for sins ranging from the Vietnam War to an invisible infection. We are guilty by association even if our grandparents lament our alienation from their traditions."Frank H. Wu, President of Queens College, City University of New York, in a recent report on the targeting of Asian-Americans in New YorkFast forward: The geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China today, and some proposed approaches for addressing espionage and intellectual property theft in U.S. scientific research, may exacerbate suspicions toward Chinese Americans.The Department of Justice's recent indictments of some Chinese scientists at U.S. universities for failing to disclose Chinese government-linked projects has raised concerns of racial profiling.Trump-era regulations imposed sweeping visa restrictions that could apply to hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens, and some legislative proposals could prohibit Chinese students from pursuing graduate studies in fields that involve sensitive technology, a controversial approach being pushed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).What to watch: The New York Police Department created a task force last year to focus on hate crimes directed at Asians. If assaults continue to occur, other regions may consider similar measures.Editor’s note: This post has been updated to clarify and better explain why Asian Americans may be more vulnerable to racist attacks.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Just Chris Hemsworth Putting His Head on Other People’s Bodies

    Chris Hemsworth promotes his fitness app, Centr, by putting his head on other people's bodies. It's weird and fantastic at the same time. The post Just Chris Hemsworth Putting His Head on Other People’s Bodies appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett reacts to public love after impeachment: ‘A great feeling’

    EXCLUSIVE: Plaskett admits she’s a bit ‘uncomfortable’ by the new attention she’s been receiving, particularly on the internet, but says she appreciates all the love. After an impressive prosecutorial showing (and attention-grabbing fashion) as an impeachment manager in the historic second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett is now considered a rising star in the Democratic Party. The U.S. delegate representing the U.S. Virgin Islands was a standout in the trial as she showed off her skills as a both a prosecutor and orator, often having standout moments on the U.S. Senate floor as she and eight other impeachment managers made their case to convict Trump for inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

  • Lawmakers call for end to anti-Asian violence: "The more we educate the community, the more allies we have."

    Since the start of the pandemic, hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been on the rise, even as an estimated two million AAPIs serve on the frontlines as health care workers and first responders. California Congresswoman Judy Chu joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on why she's joining forces with leaders from the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to demand legislation to address the uptick in racism and violence.

  • Tiger Woods was driving $50,000 luxury SUV at time of crash

    Golfer was driving sponsored Genesis GV80 SUV while in California

  • Watch Amanda Nunes demolish Ronda Rousey ahead of UFC 259

    UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her belt and took down one of the biggest names in UFC history when she finished Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 back in 2016. Now a two-division champion, Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line Against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6. Watch Nunes's destruction of Rousey at UFC 207 ahead of her bout with Anderson at UFC 259. (Video courtesy of UFC) TRENIDNG > Watch Israel Adesanya destroy Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 259 Recount Amanda Nunes's win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Investigation of Wyoming toddler found dead continues

    Police in Wyoming continued Monday to investigate the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex. Athian Rivera was found several hours after he was reported missing in Cheyenne around 1 p.m. Friday. Notes of condolence and dozens of stuffed animals were attached to a chain-link fence partially surrounding a dumpster at the apartment complex Monday.