A look at what Biden's requested aid for Ukraine might buy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — The money that President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve for Ukraine is designed to help with a range of needs — military equipment for the immediate fight, economic aid for the future and much more.

Altogether, Biden is seeking $33 billion. Here's a look at how the White House says such aid would be used:

WEAPONS

The president is requesting $20.4 billion to keep weapons and ammunition flowing to Ukrainians defending Kyiv and for shoring up defenses in nearby countries. That money would pay for additional artillery, armored vehicles and anti-armor and anti-air capabilities, which the White House says could continue to move into Ukraine uninterrupted.

The package also would allow for increased cyber capabilities and advanced air defense systems in Ukraine, and increased intelligence support. Approval would mean more money to clear landmines and improvised explosive devices, the White House says, and allow the Ukrainian government to better address threats related to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials.

Additionally, the money seeks to support U.S. troop deployments on NATO territory, covering the costs of U.S. personnel's transportation and equipment, temporary duty, special pay, airlift and medical support.

BASIC UKRAINIAN GOVERNMENT SERVICES

Some $8.5 billion in the package is designed to go toward economic assistance to help Ukraine’s government respond to the immediate crisis of the war, and to continue to provide basic services to its people. That would ensure the government can keep meeting minimum food, energy and health care needs as the country's businesses close and economy contracts — causing tax revenue to fall sharply, the White House says.

The money would allow Ukraine's state energy company to make natural gas purchases and would support agrobusinesses during the fall harvest. It also seeks to combat disinformation and propaganda that the White House says Russia is responsible for, while supporting journalists, defending freedom of expression and helping to hold Russian forces accountable for human rights violations.

GLOBAL FOOD EFFORTS

The proposal calls for $3 billion for food and humanitarian programs around the world and seeks to shield other countries from price shocks caused by war-related problems in the global supply chain. That means providing wheat and flour to developing nations hurt by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House says, as well as money for agricultural systems in those places.

The aid would also buy medical supplies, thermal blankets, emergency health kits, safe drinking water and shelter materials for displaced Ukrainians. It also has financial support for job training, trauma counseling and funding for school districts in the U.S. that are educating Ukrainians coming to the country.

DOMESTIC PRODUCTION

The president's request has an additional $500 million to bolster U.S. production of domestic crops that have been in short supply due to the war, like wheat and soybeans. Higher rates of lending and crop insurance incentives would help ensure more access to credit and less risk for farmers growing such crops, while also potentially lowering costs to American consumers, according to the White House.

The proposal would also seek to use the Defense Production Act to expand domestic production of critical minerals, including materials for use in finished products like defense systems and cars — another step designed to ease U.S. prices.

And the request seeks more money for enforcing U.S. sanctions against Russia and people for actions related to the war.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden wants $33B more to help Ukraine battle Russia

    President Joe Biden asks Congress for an additional $33B to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion, a signal that the U.S. is prepared to mount a long-term campaign to bolster Kyiv and weaken Moscow as the bloody war enters its third month. (April 28)

  • President Biden Requests Additional Funding to Support Ukraine

    President Joe Biden asked Congress for “critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance” for Ukraine to counter Russia’s “continued assaults,” the president said in an address from the White House on Thursday, April 28.“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen,” Biden said.The bill would include providing Ukraine with weapons and economic support, the president said.“Russia is the aggressor,” Biden said. “No ifs, ands, or buts about it. Russia is the aggressor. And the world must and will hold Russia accountable.” Credit: The White House via Storyful

  • Biden praises media coverage in Ukraine

    President Biden on Thursday praised the media’s coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ahead of the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner this weekend. “I might note parenthetically, you know, there’s a dinner this weekend to celebrate the press. Think of what the American press has done. The courage it’s taken to stay in these…

  • Russia threatens more Europe energy cutoffs as it batters Ukraine's east

    New attacks hit Ukraine as the leader of the United Nations, ahead of a visit to Kyiv, said it was Russia's responsibility to end the 9-week-old war.

  • The US is trying to seize a yacht it says belongs to a sanctioned Russian oligarch but defence lawyers say he's not the owner

    The US is trying to seize a yacht it claims belongs to Suleyman Kerimov. But lawyers say the beneficial owner is actually Eduard Khudainatov, per AP.

  • Inside Kevin McCarthy’s Tortured Battle to Be House Speaker

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyKevin McCarthy has already survived the immediate fallout from the release of private comments he made candidly criticizing Donald Trump and some House conservatives. Now it’s just a matter of surviving the radiation.Aside from some barbs from some of McCarthy’s most fervent critics, the aggressively pro-Trump House GOP conference has closed ranks around its leader this week, after McCarthy said his stated plan to tell Trump to resign

  • Lyman railway station comes under fire in Ukraine

    STORY: A blaze was raging and black smoke could be seen billowing from the railway station complex, as the sound of shelling was heard."A shell landed here, the warehouses are burning now with wooden track slats," said local resident Liubchenko Vladislav.Ukraine's military command said earlier this week that Russia was trying to bomb Ukraine's rail infrastructure in order to disrupt arms supplies from foreign countries.

  • Biden thanks teachers at White House event

    President Joe Biden welcomed Kurt Russell, the 2022 National Teacher of the Year, to the White House Wednesday. Biden also gave a heartfelt thanks to the teachers who helped him overcome a childhood stutter. (April 27)

  • PA Supreme Court upholds death penalty for man accused of killing New Kensington officer

    The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the death sentence imposed by a jury for a man charged in the murder of a New Kensington police officer.

  • The 25 best places to buy bathing suits online in 2022

    The best places to buy bathing suits online in 2022 include Summersalt, Zaful, Aerie, Everything but Water, Target and Venus.

  • Fed ‘willing to trade a little bit’ of GDP to fight inflation: Strategist

    Jim Smigiel, SEI Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the negative GDP reading in Q1, inflation, Fed tightening, and the outlook for markets.

  • Bill to help Taiwan regain WHO status passes Congress, sent to Biden for signature

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation on Wednesday calling on the State Department to submit a plan to help Taiwan regain its observer status at the World Health Organization, seeking to boost the island as it faces pressure from China. The House passed the bill 425 to 0, sending it to the White House because it passed the Senate in August. Congressional aides said they expected President Joe Biden to sign the measure into law.

  • Clyburn: 'Nothing political' about using earmark process

    With the revival of earmarks after a decadelong pause brought on by high-profile abuses linked to corruption, U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says he hopes that his colleagues in both chambers see the renewed process as more transparent and accountable, to the benefit of all constituents regardless of party. Clyburn's comments came as the window for the next fiscal year closes on the requests, which are solicited by members via online portals, then submitted to relevant appropriations committees for consideration. The once-popular practice of member-directed funding requests — often called “pork barrel” spending, because lawmakers would divert funds to pet projects in their states — was banished from Congress a decade ago.

  • House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid

    The U.S. House gave final passage Thursday to legislation that would streamline a World War II-era military lend-lease program to more quickly provide Ukraine and other Eastern European countries with American equipment to fight the Russian invasion. The measure, which passed by an overwhelming 417-10 vote, now goes to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law. House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks of New York said with unified support from the U.S. Congress, “Ukraine will win.”

  • Russia has made $66 billion from fuel exports since it invaded Ukraine - and the EU is still its biggest buyer, study finds

    The EU bought $46 billion worth on Russian oil, gas, and coal in the two months since the Ukraine war, with Germany emerging as the top buyer.

  • This Democratic congressman voted for his out-of-town colleagues 2,251 times and voted to impeach Trump 6 times

    "I think I could say I voted more than any other member of the House in the last eight years," the Virginia Democrat told Insider.

  • Biden asks Congress for $33bn Ukraine aid package

    President’s request includes over $20bn in military aid, $8.5bn in economic aid to Kyiv and $3bn in humanitarian reliefRussia-Ukraine war – latest updates Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on 28 April. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Joe Biden has called for a giant $33bn package of military and economic aid to Ukraine, more than doubling the level of US assistance to date, in an emphatic rejection of Russian threats of reprisals and escalation. A few hours after

  • U.S. governors seek to expand sales of higher-ethanol gasoline blend

    U.S. governors from eight Midwest states, many of which are major corn producers, asked the Biden administration on Thursday to apply rules that would allow gasoline blended with a higher level of ethanol to be sold year-round in their states. Governors from Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota said in a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency that allowing the blend, known as E15, year-round would help lower gasoline prices, which have risen to over $4 per gallon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden unveiled plans to allow summertime sales of E15, which blends gasoline with 15% ethanol.

  • Russia's Gazprom cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria

    STORY: Russian energy giant Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday,in a major escalation of Moscow's broader tension with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.Poland and Bulgaria are the first to have their gas cut off by Europe's main supplier since Russia launched its invasion.But Poland's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that the country's energy supplies are secure..“Our gas storages are 76 percent full. This is a high level of filling – much higher than in most European countries. Therefore, also in this transitional period, before the Baltic gas pipeline is launched, we will be able to draw on our resources, as well as obtain gas from all possible other directions.Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" pay for gas in roubles, and has threatened to cut gas supplies if the demands are not fully met.Bulgaria, which is almost completely reliant on Russian gas imports, said the proposed new payment scheme was a breach of contract.While Poland, whose gas deal with Russia expires at the end of this year, has repeatedly said it would not comply with the new scheme of gas payments. It has also said it would not extend the contract.Polish Climate Minister, Anna Moskwa:"We are prepared to be completely cut off from Russian resources. Both with regard to coal – the cut was made on our initiative, we introduced an embargo on April 16. We are ready to cut off the gas completely. We are also ready to cut off Russian oil completely.”The move to cut off supplies followed sanctions imposed by Warsaw against Russian individuals and companies following what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine to disarm the country and protect it from fascists.Ukraine and the West say this is a false pretext for an unprovoked war to seize territory.The campaign has killed thousands, displaced millions, and reduced towns and cities to rubble.

  • They Flooded Their Own Village, and Kept the Russians at Bay

    DEMYDIV, Ukraine — They pull up soggy linoleum from their floors, and fish potatoes and jars of pickles from submerged cellars. They hang out waterlogged rugs to dry in the pale spring sunshine. All around Demydiv, a village north of Kyiv, Ukraine, residents have been grappling with the aftermath of a severe flood, which under ordinary circumstances would have been yet another misfortune for a people under attack by Russia. This time, though, it was a tactical victory. The Ukrainians flooded the