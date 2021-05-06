A look at the changes in Florida's election laws

·3 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 48-page elections bill Thursday that, despite boasts of a flawless 2020 election, creates many significant changes in the state’s election laws. Republicans say it’s to safeguard against fraud and vote harvesting, while Democrats and voting rights advocates said it’s an attempt to make it more difficult for some people to vote. Here are some of the changes:

—Prohibits people who would help others drop off vote-by-mail ballots from possessing more than two vote-by-mail ballots other than their own, unless they belong to immediate family members. This would apply at sites that include voting stations at assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

—Requires elections supervisors to assign an employee to monitor ballot drop boxes and creates a $25,000 penalty if they fail to do so. Only allows drop boxes to be accessible at the same time as early voting hours, meaning voters can’t use drop boxes after hours.

— Requires a driver license number, state ID number or last four digits of a Social Security number to request a vote by mail ballot.

— Requires voters provide, in addition to their date of birth which was previous practice, the last four digits of their Social Security number or their driver license or state ID card number to make an address change.

— Only allows a request for a vote-by-mail ballot to be good for the next general election rather than two general election cycles.

— Asks people registering to vote affirm to the following language: “I affirm that I am not a convicted felon or, if I am, my right to vote has been restored."

— Requires third-party voter registration groups to inform people they can also register online and sets tighter deadlines for when registration cards must be turned in.

— Requires any candidate running with no party affiliation to affirm they have not been registered with a political party in the previous 365 days.

— Requires elections officials to make sure their online voter registration system can handle a large influx of traffic immediately before registration deadlines, and also requires that they take proper security precautions to prevent hacking.

— Requires the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to help the Department of State in identifying changes in residence address on a driver license or identification card. The Department of State must report each such to the appropriate supervisor of elections.

— Requires local election officials to provide live Election Day turnout data to the state Division of Elections at least every hour, and requires the division to post the data on its website.

— Increases from 100 feet to 150 the area around a polling place in which people can approach voters to influence their decision.

— Gives observers the right to watch the duplication of a damaged ballot and to challenge the duplication.

— Grants candidates, political parties, political committees or their designees the right to view voting materials such as vote by mail envelopes before votes are tabulated.

— Places prohibitions on government officials settling lawsuits that challenge the result of an election.

— Bans state and local elections officials from soliciting, accepting or using donation in the form of money, grants, property or personal services from an individual or a nongovernmental entity for the paying for election expenses or voter education, voter outreach or registration programs.

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Trump tries to get around Twitter ban and gets suspended again

    Trump’s team tried to get his messaging back on the microblogging website but were unsucessful

  • US will ‘respond’ to ‘reckless or aggressive’ actions by Russia, vows Antony Blinken

    America’s top diplomat warns Moscow ahead of Ukraine visit

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for further 10 months over June 4 assembly

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face an additional 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorised assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Commemorations of the Tiananmen crackdown are banned in mainland China, but Hong Kong traditionally held the largest vigils globally every year, having been promised certain freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, including rights of expression and assembly. Wong, 24, already in prison on other illegal assembly convictions and among 47 activists charged under the city's sweeping national security law, was sentenced in the district court on Thursday.

  • Liz Cheney takes aim at Trump and McCarthy in new op-ed, as ex-president endorses Stefanik to replace her

    Congresswoman says that GOP at ‘turning point’ over ex-president’s 2020 election lies

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Trump Navy chief accused of spending $2m in taxpayers money on travel in 8 months despite covid

    Figures and documents reveal excessive foreign outings for former official, in final eight months in office

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Biden announces new goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by July 4

    President Biden's vaccination goals are heading into a new phase. Biden said Tuesday his administration's new goal is that by the Fourth of July, 70 percent of American adults will have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 160 million Americans will be fully vaccinated. "That means giving close to 100 million shots, some first shots, others second shots, over the next 60 days," Biden said. "Of course, Americans can still get shots after July 4th, but no one should wait. Let's try to hit that 70 percent mark." Meeting this goal, Biden added, will be a "serious step towards a return to normal." According to The Associated Press, the U.S. is currently administering about 965,000 first vaccine doses per day, which is down from a few weeks ago but nearly twice the pace required to hit Biden's new goal. Over 56 percent of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, says AP, while about 105 million American adults are fully vaccinated. Biden noted that the pace of vaccinations has been slowing and said the U.S. will soon have vaccinated those adults who were "most eager to get vaccinated," at which point he said the effort will "shift to a new phase." This phase, he said, will focus on vaccinating three groups: kids between 12 and 15 (assuming the FDA approves a vaccine for them as expected), adults who have "had trouble locating" where to get vaccinated or "just haven't gotten around to it," and adults who "need more convincing" about why it's necessary to get vaccinated. "There's one fact I want every American to know," Biden said. "People who are not fully vaccinated can still die every day from COVID-19." Biden sets new goal to get at least one vaccine shot to 70% of the U.S. adult population by July 4th: "no one should wait" https://t.co/HPYAapFHWL pic.twitter.com/KzxRcsGYut — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.comPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • DC police officer slams ‘disgraceful’ political indifference in wake of 6 January Capitol riot

    Washington DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone lamented the ‘indifference’ he’s felt after he and his colleagues battled a horde of MAGA rioters trying to storm the Capitol

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Three injured in Idaho middle school shooting

    A suspect is in custody

  • Armed army trainee fleeing base hijacks bus of schoolchildren in South Carolina

    An army trainee armed with a rifle hijacked a school bus full of children in South Carolina, police report. The bus was taking elementary students to their school in Richland County when the trainee from the Fort Jackson army base took over the bus, initially demanding the driver take him to a nearby town. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says 18 students and a driver were on board the vehicle when the incident happened at around 7am on Thursday.

  • DeSantis signs voting bill before pro-Trump audience. Election supervisors concerned

    During a nationally televised event hosted by a fan club of former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law contentious and wide-ranging changes to the state’s voting system, including provisions targeting voting by mail and limiting the use of ballot drop boxes.

  • U.S., China to assess Phase 1 deal soon, Biden trade chief says

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday she expects to engage "in the near term" with Chinese officials to assess their implementation of the "Phase 1" trade deal between the two countries, with the outcome to influence the fate of Washington's punitive tariffs on Beijing. Tai told a Financial Times online event that she respects the need for continuity in U.S.-China trade policy, including the two-year trade deal implemented last year by the Trump administration. "It's the agreement that we have, it's the agreement that we will work from, that we will build from," Tai said.

  • Wells Fargo Championship starts today at Quail Hollow. What you should know about it.

    Four of the top five golfers in the world are expected to compete in this weekend’s Wells Fargo Championship.

  • Police: Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed injured in blast

    Maldives' first democratically elected president and current Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed has been injured in a blast Thursday near his home and was being treated in a hospital in the capital, police said. Maldives Home Minister Imran Abdulla told a local television that Nasheed's injuries were not life-threatening and that the government will get the assistance of foreign agencies in the investigations. Nasheed, now 53, became the first democratically elected leader of the archipelago state after a 30-year autocratic rule.

  • 9 Sleeper Sofas That’ll Make You Want to Hit Snooze (in a Good Way)

    Not only are the frame and upholstery built and finished by hand (respectively, of course) but the sleeper sofa’s mattress is made using a pocket coil system for firm yet personalized support. Get it now! Room Essentials’ futon sofa from Target is a reminder that sometimes the simplest solution is the best one. With a solid wood frame and breathable, hypoallergenic fabrics covering the seat and back cushions, the Logan Drive convertible sleeper sofa will make your overnight guests glad they saved money skipping the hotel.

  • Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

    Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. The Alberta case, of a woman in her 50s, marks the second case of blood clots, and the only death after more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered in the province, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a statement on Tuesday.