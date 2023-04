South China Morning Post

There is little chance China will change its position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine when European leaders visit Beijing this week, but the talks could be a "starting point" to find common ground, analysts say. The war in Ukraine is expected to be high on the agenda when French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. They are likely to again urge Beijing to use its sway with Moscow to bring an end to the conflict, t