A look at Christopher Worrell's Naples, Florida home, where he was caught, arrested

The Naples neighborhood and home of convicted insurrectionist Christopher Worrell was quiet on Friday morning only hours after he was arrested by the FBI and Collier County sheriff's deputies on Sept. 28.

There was no sign of law enforcement. Only a truck with a bumper decorated with the American flag was parked in the driveway.

According to a report in the Naples Daily News from earlier today (Sept. 29), Worrell is in a hospital in Collier County on Friday morning. He was found unconscious.

Worrell was charged as a fugitive from justice with the FBI, obstructing justice and violating the conditions of his release.

Worrell was convicted in May on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection with his sentencing scheduled for Aug. 18, which was canceled that week, days prior to his court appearance.

The FBI announced that Worrell was wanted for violating conditions of release pending sentencing.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump's reelection loss, a riot of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes and keep then-President-elect Joe Biden from power.

Among other crimes, Worrell was accused of pepper spraying law enforcement officers. He was a member of the Proud Boys extremist group.

