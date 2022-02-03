I look for clues that police missed in long-ago death investigations: Ask me anything!

Cincinnati Enquirer journalist Amber Hunt takes your questions during an "Ask Me Anything" session on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Amber Hunt spent months investigating the case of Elwood Jones, a man who says he's wrongly on Ohio's death row after a contentious 1995 murder trial.

Hunt is a journalist and podcaster with The Cincinnati Enquirer, part of the USA TODAY Network, who looks for clues that police missed when they investigated long-ago cases.

Each season of "Accused" has spotlighted evidence pointing away from the suspect publicly accused by law enforcement.

The latest season of the series dives into every layer of Jones' divisive case as he awaits execution in the 1994 fatal beating of a 67-year-old woman. Season four, which is co-hosted by Amanda Rossmann, was released in January and is now available to USA TODAY subscribers.

Listen now: 'The Impending Execution of Elwood Jones' available for ad-free binging

Hunt has covered crime for 25 years, the past six of which have been dedicated to "Accused." She's also won a Pulitzer Prize with her newsroom and authored multiple books.

Any questions?

Hunt is hosting an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit at 2 p.m. ET Thursday. You can drop her a question (about her work, how she does it, or anything else, really) at the embed below.

USA TODAY regularly hosts Reddit "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) sessions with reporters and editors across the newsroom as well as outside experts and story subjects.

Mostly anything goes during these Q&A sessions on Reddit, a social media platform made up of over 100,000 different communities.

Check out a couple of our past Reddit AMAs:

You can follow Hunt on Twitter: @ReporterAmber

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Accused podcast host Amber Hunt has Reddit AMA after Season 4 release