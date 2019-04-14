Look at These Coachella Basics

By The Daily Beast
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Coachella is not it.

These are Diddy's sons arriving to Coachella on Air Ciroc, aka Daddy's Jet. There are few selfies worse than the jet selfie...while disembarking from your father's jet...en route to Coachella.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for VOMOS Private Jets & Cîroc

At Coachella we wear pink.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Kisses! I can't.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube

There are musical instruments on her dress because she's at a music festival. Get it?

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

This party bro came straight from being stranded at Ultra.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Dear tiny guys: don't wear shorts.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube

This lady has opted for the Steampunk Asian look. Holy cultural appropriation, Batman.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Is the shell necklace back in style? We must stop this immediately.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Bros gonna bro.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Coachella is tough on the Insta-Boyfriend.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube

Apple watch + inflatable cow + white sunglasses + no sleeves = suspect style.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

