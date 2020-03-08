A look at the coronavirus in six states slated to hold Democratic elections on Tuesday

Voters in six states will weigh in Tuesday on the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, but concerns are mounting about how the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus disease could impact those elections.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 can be spread when people are in "close contact," which it defines as within six feet of each other, or through contact with the droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. The CDC says it's also possible to get the illness from a surface that has a virus on it, though the agency says "this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads."

So, voters may be apprehensive about a process that involves entering a confined, possibly crowded, space where they will use voting equipment that has been touched by many strangers.

More: 'I’m not concerned at all': Trump says he's not worried as coronavirus arrives in DC area

On Super Tuesday, officials in Calfornia and Texas reported that some election workers did not show up for duty on the day of the election, citing coronavirus concerns.

Fortunately, only two of the six states scheduled to vote this week have confirmed coronavirus cases. But Washington, which is one of them, has more than 100 cases and has suffered at least 16 deaths from the illness, according to a database from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Four of the six states, including Washington, offer some form of early voting.

There currently more than 400 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and there have been 19 deaths related to the outbreak.

Idaho

Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare says the state has no coronavirus cases and that "the individual risk in Idaho is low at this time."

Michigan

Michigan, which has the most delegates (125) up for grabs on Tuesday, also has no COVID-19 cases. According to the state's Department of Health and Human Services, 26 tests have come back negative, 10 test results are still pending and 97 people are "under active monitoring" for the disease.

Officials are telling people who will be working in the state's voting locations to repeatedly use disinfectant wipes on voting booths and equipment, as well as pencils, pens doorknobs, tables, light switches and other surfaces, Reuters reported. The "Election Day Hygiene" guidance also tells the elections workers to ask voters to spread out in line if they are worried about the virus.

Mississippi

There are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mississippi.

Missouri

There is one coronavirus case in Missouri after officials in St. Louis County announced a "presumptive positive" test result on Saturday. Officials said the subject is a woman in her twenties who recently traveled to Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak.

The state health department has tested 26 people for the virus, including the woman, as of Saturday night. Three others are still in progress.

North Dakota

There have been no reported cases in North Dakota, which holds Democratic primary caucuses on Tuesday.

According to the state's department of health, as of March 6, there were four people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Washington

Voters in the state with the most coronavirus cases won't have to head into a voting booth if they don't want to. Washington allows its residents to vote by mail as long as the ballot is postmarked on or before Tuesday.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is advising voters to even be cautious with their mail-in ballots, using the slogan, "Whether healthy or sick, please don't lick."

Wyman said officials aren't certain how long the virus might live on an envelope that was sealed with the saliva of an infected person, so they were issuing the advice as a "safeguard" to "help our folks processing ballot envelopes." She said they are also advising to people processing the ballots to wear gloves.

On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" that he is considering "mandatory measures" aimed at "reducing the number of social activities that going on." But he did not indicate any new measures were planned ahead of Tuesday's election.

Contributing: Austin Huguelet, Springfield (Mississippi) News-Leader

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: How will it affect six states in Tuesday's primaries