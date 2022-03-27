A Look At COVID-19 On The North Shore 2 Years Later: Patch Sunday

SALEM, MA — As the calendar closes on March this week some of the stark memories of the early days of the COVID-19 shutdowns are beginning to fade on the North Shore.

Yet, while cases are relatively low, vaccines are widely available and many of the unsettling signs of the pandemic are increasingly being pushed out of sight, experts who worry about variants and nearly inevitable surges caution against completely putting all mitigation measures out of mind.

Salem State professor and Salem School Committee member Dr. Kristin Pangallo spoke with Patch about how she sees the state of the virus in schools, plus anything else you may have missed on the North Shore this past week, in this edition of Patch Sunday:

How To Navigate Our COVID-19 Crossroads 2 Years Into Pandemic

While virus counts remain very low compared to the surge peaks of the past two Januarys, even the modest recent increase in virus metrics raises questions about what should be done amid what most infectious disease experts believe will be inevitable surges and spikes in the future.

And, more importantly, will society be willing to do it?

"We have to look at the tools that we have and then use them as needed," Pangallo said. "One of the lessons of public health is that you do have to look at what can be implemented and what can be tolerated in your community.

"You are not going to make everybody happy. You have to make the decision that is right."

Danvers Hockey Hazing Fallout Causing 'Unprocessed Racial Trauma'

A lack of sufficient transparency and communication has led to ongoing "unprocessed racial trauma" in Danvers in the two years since school and police officials first became aware of reported racial and homophobic hazing within the high school boys hockey program, according to the North Shore Chapter of NAACP.

James Galante Memorial Fund To Honor Marblehead Student-Athlete

A memorial fund set up to create scholarships and other ways to honor the memory of a Marblehead High senior-athlete killed in a car crash last week raised more than $48,000 in its first 20 hours since going live.

Salem Country Club's Tree Cutting Excuse Chopped Down In Peabody

Salem County Club officials were accused of being "habitual repeaters" of violating city conservation ordinances during a Conservation Commission meeting on the more than 600 trees the commission charges were clear cut on the course this winter.

Peabody City Councilor Anne Manning-Martin: "They should have protected the trees they've hidden behind for so many years. Instead, they killed them."

Marty Walsh To Give Endicott College Commencement Address

Endicott College will welcome U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as its 2022 commencement speaker.

Hunger Strike Tour Opposed To Peabody Generator Hits Home

One full week after starting a hunger strike to protest the planned 60-megawatt fossil fuel-powered generator set for construction at the Waters River substation, seven members of the climate group 350 Mass were planning to be at Peabody's Courthouse Square Tuesday as part of a passionate plea to stop the project.

"If you think the most important thing you need to do is get the most energy at the lowest price point, you’re not looking at the most important thing that we’re destroying our planet." - Judith Black, 350 Mass hunger strike climate activist "If you think the most important thing you need to do is get the most energy at the lowest price point, you’re not looking at the most important thing that we’re destroying our planet." - Judith Black, 350 Mass hunger strike climate activist (Rob Bonney)

Salem Schools Selling 'Salem Stands With Ukraine' Shirts

Salem Public Schools students of different backgrounds are coming together in an effort to support Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

Beverly Hospital, Lahey Danvers Nurses Vote To Authorize Strike

Nurses at three North Shore medical centers — including Beverly Hospital and Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers — voted Wednesday to authorize a three-day strike amid ongoing contract negotiations.

New Swampscott Police Chief: 'You Have To Be Involved'

Pledging to promote a culture of community involvement and engagement within the Swampscott Police Department, Ruben Quesada takes the full-time helm of the department nearly nine months after former Chief Ronald Madigan's retirement.

Danvers Resident Publishes First Novel 2 Decades In The Making

More than two decades after Danvers teacher Sue Thomson began her passion writing project the first orders of "Trevor" shipped out this week.

Salem Film Fest Brings 'World' Back To North Shore Big Screens

Salem Film Fest was all set to hit the theaters.

The screenings were booked. The program was complete. The venues were all lined up.

"Everything was ready to go," Salm Film Fest Co-Director Michael Johnson told Patch. "Then we got shut down a week before it was going to start."

These Marblehead High Students Got Serious Talent

The talent was shining on the Cabot Theater stage when this year's Marblehead's Got Talent moved to the historic Beverly theater for the first time.

Big Papi, Clooney Coming To Salem To Speak

A Red Sox legend and famous international human rights lawyer are among the impressive list of big names lined up for the 40th anniversary of the Salem State University Foundation Inc.'s annual Speaker Series.

