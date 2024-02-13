Look: Coyote rescued after getting head stuck in statue

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin came to the assistance of an adult coyote that ended up with its head stuck inside a hollow statue.

The Wildlife In Need Center in Oconomowoc said on social media that the coyote was seen dragging the large statue through the snow and was captured with help from the Humane Animal Welfare Society, or HAWS.

The female coyote was sedated and her head was removed from inside the statue, which the center said "ironically turned out to be one of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals."

The coyote, dubbed Frannie, was treated for soft tissue injuries and was successfully returned to the wild, the center said.