A look at crime in Shelby in 2021

Investigators responded to the parking lot of Atrium Health Cleveland on May 10 after a report of two bodies in a car.

Over the last 11 months, Shelby has reported a combined 733 criminal cases including those deemed violent, such as rape, murder, assault and robbery, and property crimes, including arson, larceny, burglary and automobile theft.

Police data shows 170 cases of violent crime so far this year and 563 property crimes. But those numbers don’t tell the full story of the city’s criminal activity.

“We over report in some of those areas,” said Ledford. “If someone shoots a gun into a house and there’s 10 people in the house, that’s 10 cases. Because each one of those 10 is a victim. A lot of places will say that is one (case) but each one of those 10 is a victim, so we will reflect that there.”

Year at a glance

Far and away the most common type of crime reported this year was larceny at 388 cases. The majority of those, Ledford said, were shoplifting cases.

There were four reported cases of arson this year, down from 14 in 2020, and 136 incidents of assault. That final figure, Ledford said, could easily have been much higher.

In early spring, police began getting regular reports of shots fired around the city. Most of the shootings resulted in police finding bullet holes in cars and houses, or spent shell casings in city streets.

Police responded to a call that a baby was shot in Shelby Tuesday night, April 20, 2021.

Police linked the shootings to groups of teenagers trying to resolve disagreements with guns, Ledford said. Tips from people living in the affected neighborhoods helped police make arrests and break up the fighting groups, he said.

“If that had carried on, it would have gone all through the summer and that would have been a horrible situation. You had a recipe for a very ugly summer,” Ledford said.

The city did see two homicides this year.

In April, Daquarrius Raquan Sanders, was killed on Lenoir Drive on April 7. Police were at the site of a different shooting in the area when they heard gunshots and ran over to find Sanders in the road with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. No arrest has been made in the killing.

Story continues

In November, 16-year-old Skyteria Poston was sitting in a car outside of her home on Roberts Street when she was killed in a drive-by shooting. Poston was not believed to be the target of the shooting, and the man accused of killing her, Santana Almont Eaves Jr., is still on the run from police.

“We are using multiple agencies, state and federal to locate him. We are bringing everything we can to get this guy,” said Ledford. “We will get down into who all had something to do with that, including anybody who hides him. There are charges for people who helped him evade and they will be held accountable.”

Even with the departments method of overreporting criminal activity, the city is still in far better standing than it was at the turn of the 21st century. In 2000, the city recorded 314 violent crimes and 2,010 property crimes.

According to year-over-year data provided by the department, the city consistently saw more than 1,000 criminal offenses annually through 2013, and above 1,500 violent and property crimes through 2005.

“Obviously there is work to be done, but where we are today compared to where we were 15, 20 years ago, even 10 years ago, we are in a much better place,” Ledford said.

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: A look at crime in Shelby in 2021