A look at the damage caused by Hurricane Ida
CBS News' Mireya Villarreal reports from Houma, Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida is carving a path of destruction.
CBS News' Mireya Villarreal reports from Houma, Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida is carving a path of destruction.
Hurricane Ida is thrashing Louisiana as a Category 4 storm 16 years after Katrina devastated the area. This live cam shows Bourbon Street.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana were without power on Sunday as the Category 4 storm hit the US Gulf Coast.
The Category 4 storm is expected to cause catastrophic wind damage and life-threatening flooding.View Entire Post ›
NBC weatherman Al Roker gave viewers a fright Sunday morning when he delivered the Hurricane Ida forecast while getting lashed by waves from the approaching storm.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just shy of Category 5 intensity. It's one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state in recorded history. The latest: As of 7 p.m. ET, the storm had weakened to a high-end Category 3 storm — still classified as a major hurricane — with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph It was located about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans, and moving northwest at 10 mph, the National Hurric
Severe storm and flash flooding moves through Tucson.
The inundation is expected to stretch from parts of Louisiana to the coast of Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said.
The National Weather Service warned: "If you are under evacuation order or can leave, PLEASE LEAVE. DEVASTATING conditions WILL happen."
Ida was forecast to reach Category 4 strength, with winds estimated at 140 mph, before it makes landfall Sunday afternoon or evening.
In the past two years, hurricanes have been brewing, strengthening and hitting the United States at a record pace, and Ida will likely go down as one of the nastiest of a dangerous bunch. While not quite record-setting, Ida is among some of strongest and fastest intensifying storms in more than 150 years of hurricane records. When it hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, Ida tied for fifth “with a whole bunch of other notorious storms,” for highest wind speed when making landfall in the United States, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the area in toxic smoke and sending tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. A favorable turn in weather Saturday afternoon allowed firefighters to make progress and increase containment of the Caldor Fire to 19%, up from 12% the day before, said Capt. Stephen Horner, a Cal Fire spokesman for the Caldor Fire.
(Bloomberg) -- New Orleans may be without power and air conditioning for more than three weeks in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which roared ashore with more powerful winds than Hurricane Katrina, according to utility owner Entergy Corp.Almost 450,000 homes and businesses were without power across Louisiana as of 4:05 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outages. The blackouts were concentrated in the southeastern tip of the state that includes New Orleans an
Hurricane Ida made landfall along parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday as a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Ida could inundate much of the Louisiana shoreline as the state grapples with a COVID surge already taxing hospitals. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday said it appeared hundreds of thousands living in low-lying areas had evacuated, but evacuating COVID patients was not an option. “Evacuating these large hospitals is just not an option because there are not any other hospitals with the capacity to take them… This is a major, major storm that is going to test us in ways that we've not been tested before for a lot of reasons, but this COVID situation is certainly one of them.” New Orleans residents braced for the storm. Bourbon Street was practically deserted Sunday morning and businesses were boarded up. Local Janette Cole said she hopes for the best but fears for the worst. "Well, I mean, I believe in my city. I believe that, you know, things are going to work out. I'm just afraid that this will be another Hurricane Katrina." U.S. President Joe Biden tracked the hurricane from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sunday. “I want to emphasize again. This is going to be a devastating – a devastating hurricane. A life-threatening storm. So please. All you folks in Mississippi. Louisiana, Mississippi and God knows, maybe even further east. Take precautions. Take it really very seriously.” It’s the first major test of the state’s levee system since Katrina in 2005… 16 years ago to this very day.Governor Edwards said Ida could be the state's worst direct hit by a hurricane since the 1850s.
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., blowing off roofs and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans and one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors. The Category 4 storm hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land. Ida’s 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S. It dropped hours later to a Category 3 storm with maximum winds of 125 mph (200 kph) as it inched closer to New Orleans.
“It is going to be the hottest day so far since the fire began, and unfortunately, probably the driest,” said Isaac Lake, a spokesman for the two-week-old Caldor Fire. Flames churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. Triple-digit temperatures were possible and the extreme heat was expected to last several days, Lake said.
Ida is expected to make landfall exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast.
Areas all across Mississippi felt the impact of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, as it came ever closer to making landfall.
With weather concerns growing as Hurricane Ida threatens New Orleans, Sooners Athletic Director Joe Castiglione updated the opener’s status.
MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) -The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of torrential rains, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora made landfall on Saturday evening on the northwest coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco. After making landfall near Vicente Guerrero, the category 1 hurricane has continued northward near the coast, NHC said. Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via GettyLAFAYETTE, Louisiana—Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana just before noon on Sunday, the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005. By afternoon, the eye of the “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm was over Port Fourchon with sustained wins of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.Chett Chiasson, executive director at Port Fourchon, said he was confident that the facility would withstand the storm. Mark Felix/AFP