A look at the disinformation battle being waged in Russia by Vladimir Putin

Holly Williams spoke to a Russian foreign policy analyst about the disinformation battle being waged by Vladimir Putin to increase his domestic approval rating during the conflict with Ukraine and how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's fledgling democracy is fighting back.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories