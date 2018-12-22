A Look At Downer EDI Limited’s (ASX:DOW) Exceptional Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW), there’s is a financially-sound company with a a strong track record of dividend payments and an optimistic growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, read the full report on Downer EDI here.

Adequate balance sheet with reasonable growth potential and pays a dividend

DOW’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. DOW appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.38x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

DOW dishes out decent dividend payments over time, higher than the low-risk savings rate, which is what investors expect when they take on the risk of investing in the stock market.

Next Steps:

For Downer EDI, there are three pertinent aspects you should further research:

