A Look Into Eneraqua Technologies' (LON:ETP) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Eneraqua Technologies' (LON:ETP) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Eneraqua Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = UK£5.6m ÷ (UK£32m - UK£9.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Eneraqua Technologies has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Eneraqua Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Eneraqua Technologies.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Eneraqua Technologies Tell Us?

In terms of Eneraqua Technologies' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 24% for the last three years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 949% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 24%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Eneraqua Technologies can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last three years, the reduction in current liabilities to 30% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

What We Can Learn From Eneraqua Technologies' ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 23% to shareholders over the last year. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know more about Eneraqua Technologies, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

