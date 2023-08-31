A look at the events for Labor Day weekend 2023

TechCrunch

TikTok's AR development platform called "Effect House," which allows creators to build AR effects for use in the video app, is officially out of beta. Creators can now download Effect House 3.0 and join TikTok’s official Effect House community on Discord, where they can be kept up-to-date on the latest events and challenges, office hours, and also connect with other effect creators. Since its launch last year, effects made by Effect House’s community of creators have inspired more than 21 billion videos, garnering more than 8.6 trillion views globally and bringing together more than 400,000 members on the Effect House Discord.