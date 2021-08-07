A Look at Every Company That Coca-Cola Owns
When you think Coca-Cola, you probably associate the name with its most popular, signature soda, that trusty recipe in the red can or glass bottle. And while Coke is most definitely among its most popular sellers, Coca-Cola company owns 27 other brands of beverages you might not know very well or maybe haven't even heard of.
For this list, GOBankingRates looked at all the companies and brands within The Coca-Cola Company. We found the company/brand name, a selection of some of the products sold and a brand statement/description. Find out more about the companies that Coca-Cola owns.
Last updated: July 28, 2021
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's story started in 1886 when Dr. John Pemberton created a distinctive tasting soft drink now known as Coca-Cola. Today, Coca-Cola now comes in a variety of sweetener and flavor choices.
Products: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Flavored Coca-Cola/Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Energy
Sprite
Sprite was originally developed in West Germany in 1959, according to RockHillCoke.com. It was first owned by Fanta and called "Clear Lemon Fanta." Eventually, it was introduced to the U.S. under the name "Sprite." It's known for its clean, crisp, lemon-lime taste, and touted as a thirst-quenching beverage.
Products: Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar, Sprite Cranberry
Fanta
These brightly colored and carbonated sodas, typically in fruit flavors, were first introduced in 1940, according to Coca-Cola's website. It is the second oldest brand of the Coca-Cola products.
Products: Fanta Orange, Fanta Zero, Fanta Grape, Fanta Pineapple
Dasani Purified Water
Introduced in 1999, Dasani is a top-selling brand of water in the U.S. According to the website, Dasani combines "the process of reverse osmosis filtration with a proprietary blend of minerals to deliver a fresh, clean taste."
Products: Dasani purified water
smartwater
Another popular water brand Coca-Cola sells is smartwater, which is vapor-distilled water "inspired by the clouds," according to the website, and it includes added electrolytes.
Products: smartwater vapor distilled water, smartwater sparkling, smartwater antioxidant
Minute Maid
Minute Maid is a leading brand of juices with over 100 different flavors and varieties, including orange juice, apple juice, lemonades and punches.
Products: Minute Maid Original, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, Minute Maid Fruit Punch
innocent
innocent drinks claim to combine the best of what is good for you and what tastes good, "giving you the taste of a guilty pleasure with the natural, healthy drinks that help you live well." It makes smoothies, coconut water, juice and kids’ drinks.
Products: innocent gorgeous greens, innocent Bubbles, innocent apple juice
Simply
Simply is a line of juices, smoothies, juice drinks and light beverages made with "great tasting fruit," according to the website.
Products: Simply Orange, Simply Lemonade, Simply Cranberry Cocktail
Georgia Coffee
Georgia Coffee is not only popular in the U.S., it's Japan's leading coffee brand, according to Coca-Cola's website, "offering quality, canned coffee since 1975."
Products: Classic Original, Deep Black, Fragrant Black
Costa Coffee
Costa Coffee started over 45 years ago by two brothers. It started as "the UK’s favorite coffee shop" but is now available all around the world.
Products/Coffee shops: Costa Coffee shops, Costa Coffee Sidekick
Fuze Tea
Fuze Tea blends juice and tea extracts in its beverages. It derives its tea extracts from "specially selected farms, which are independently certified to help the economic development of local communities," according to the website.
Products: Fuze Tea Sparkling Lemon, Black Tea Peach Hibiscus
Honest
Honest drinks are organic and low- to no-sugar beverages, using Fair Trade ingredients whenever possible. All tea leaf varieties and cane sugar are Fair Trade Certified.
Products: Honest Tea, Honest Lemonade, Honest Kids
fairlife
The fairlife milk company started around 20 years ago, with the "ambition to provide the world with better nutrition while making it a better place," according to the website.
Products: Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered milk, Whole Ultra-Filtered Milk
Powerade
Powerade is an electrolyte drink similar to gatorade, which comes in a number of flavors and types.
Products: Powerade Sports Drink, Powerade Zero, Powerade Ion 4
Ciel
Coca-Cola capitalizes on the water market with a third water company, Ciel, which is just pure water. Its slogan is, "Hydrate your mind and your body. Be alive."
Products: Ciel Water, Ciel Limon
Schweppes
Schweppes is one of the oldest companies in Coca-Cola's portfolio. Schweppes began in 1783 with its tonic water, considered "the world's original soft drink." Its founder, Jacob Schweppe, was perfecting the art of carbonating beverages and patented his own process of creating mineral water.
Products: Ginger Ale, Tonic Water, Soda Water
vitaminwater
Vitaminwater drinks are enhanced with vitamins and electrolytes and come in a variety of flavors, many of which are low-calorie.
Products: vitaminwater Zero, vitaminwater focus, vitaminwater energy
Gold Peak
Gold Peak "provides home-brewed taste in every sip, no matter how far from home you are." The brand aims to associate its tea-based drinks with a feeling of comfort and home.
Products: Sweet Tea, Diet Tea, Lemon Tea, Raspberry Tea
Appletiser
Appletiser keeps it simple by making only one product: a non-alcoholic sparkling apple juice without added sugar or preservatives.
Products: Sparkling Apple Juice
Topo Chico
Topo Chico water has been sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895. It is one of the most popular sparkling mineral water brands, with several flavors.
Products: Mineral Water, Twist & Lime, Twist & Grapefruit
Aquarius
Aquarius makes "functional water" by adding essential minerals to its products.
Products: Water, Lemon Water
AdeS
This Argentinian brand was founded in 1988 and is the leading soy-based beverage brand in Latin America. It gets its name from the Spanish acronym “Alimentos de Semillas (food from seeds). The AdeS brand includes beverages with blends of seeds (soy, coconut, almond, etc.) with fruit juices, other flavors, vitamins and minerals.
Products: Almond Milk, Soy Milk
Fresca
Fresca has been around since 1966, although it recently refreshed its packaging. Fresca drinks all contain a hint of citrus.
Products: Original Citrus, Black Cherry Citrus
I LOHAS
I LOHAS is a Japanese brand that is extremely popular in its country of origin. The purified water uses sugar-free flavorings.
Products: Water
Ayataka
Ayataka is a Japanese green tea that delivers "a cloudy hue and a well-rounded flavor that lingers on the tongue, just as Japanese green tea brewed in a pot should," according to its website.
Products: Green Tea
Barq's
Barq's Root Beer has been around since 1898, with the slogan, "Drink Barq's. It's good." No need to improve on what's already working.
Products: Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Red Creme Soda
Dogadan
This Turkish tea brand has been making its "quality, healthy and innovative tea products" since 1975, according to their website.
Products: Loose Leaf Tea, Anti-Oxidant Tea
Peace Tea
With colorful, playful packaging and some cutely named teas ("Caddy Shack," anyone?), this tea brand sells an attitude of fun, joy and "good vibes."
Products: Pineapple Groove, Georgia Peach, Razzleberry, Texas Style Sweet Tea
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Look at Every Company That Coca-Cola Owns