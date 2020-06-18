Look at the facts in the Rayshard Brooks case. The George Floyd killing was different.

It has been three weeks, and I still can’t clear the image of a blue knee squeezing the breath out of George Floyd.

I wish I could put what happened to Floyd in a box labeled “isolated incident.” But that’s not possible because Floyd’s death is a dot in an unbroken line of similar incidents.

We’ve reached the point where we need to set aside tortured explanations that seek to absolve police. We must acknowledge the obvious — some cops treat African Americans much worse than white people.

From the horrifying flashpoint of Floyd’s killing came weeks of cops punching, gassing and shooting peaceful protesters and journalists. Then, on Friday night, a white Atlanta police officer shot and killed a Black man in a Wendy’s parking lot after an altercation. It took less than 48 hours for the wildfire of racism allegations to spread, for Atlanta’s mayor to fire the officer, for the police chief to resign, and for an angry mob to seek vindication by burning the hamburger restaurant to the ground.

Not all killings are racially motivated

I empathize with the frustration and fury accompanying every “breaking news” bulletin that includes a white law enforcement officer and a dead African American. Decades of unjustified police shootings trigger an expectation that today’s is just like yesterday’s — and both are going to be covered with the walls of institutional privilege that often work to bury police misconduct while ignoring the African American bodies that are literally buried in its service.

I genuinely get it.

But not every white officer who shoots an African American man is motivated by racism, and not every police shooting is a crime.

Facts matter. Here are the facts leading up to the shooting:

►On Friday night, a Wendy’s employee called 911 to say a man appeared drunk and asleep behind the wheel of his car at the Wendy’s drive-through.

►Atlanta police responded, knocked on the window of Rayshard Brooks’ car, and asked him whether he was all right.

►During a conversation with Brooks, he denied being in the Wendy’s drive-through though one of the officers talked to him there moments earlier. Brooks also didn’t know he was in Atlanta.

►Suspecting he was under the influence of alcohol, the officer performed field sobriety tests, including a breathalyzer. Brooks was drunk.

►The officer told Brooks he was too intoxicated to drive and asked him to put his hands behind his back so he could be taken into custody for driving under the influence.

►Brooks pulled away and started fighting the officers, managing to throw both of them off him.

► Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and ran. The other officer tried to stop Brooks with his Taser but a chase ensued.

► While running, Brooks turned and pointed the stolen Taser at the officer. He then shot the Taser at the officer.

► Seconds later, the officer shot Brooks.

That a man died is tragic. But the protests, celebrity outcry and general media capitulation that equates Brooks’ death with that of George Floyd, and countless other African Americans who were murdered at the hands of flagrant police misconduct, is wrong.

In a headline reminiscent of the National Enquirer, the Los Angeles Times ran an editorial Tuesday titled: “Atlanta police killed a Black man for being drunk at Wendy’s.” No. Mr. Brooks was not killed for being drunk.

62 Obama-era US attorneys: Turn police reform ideas into law and officers into guardians

Rayshard Brooks was killed after resisting arrest, attacking two police officers, taking an officer’s Taser and shooting it at a police officer. The decision by the Times’ editorial board to intentionally omit this last fact is damning proof of its effort to create a narrative that serves a social agenda, despite evidence that supports a contrary conclusion.

The lawful use of deadly force

Atlanta's district attorney, Paul Howard, announced felony murder charges Wednesday against the officer who shot Brooks.

American Bar Association rules prohibit prosecutors from making pretrial statements that could influence public perception and prejudice an accused's ability to get a fair trial. Howard violated this rule by making a lengthy presentation of evidence that supported his position and ignored key facts that did not. Judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys typically refer to Howard's impropriety as trying the case in the press.