A Look At The Fair Value Of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Does the February share price for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

See our latest analysis for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Is AFM fairly valued?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £10.00 £12.00 £14.00 £16.38 £19.00 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 17%, capped from 23.82% Est @ 16%, capped from 23.82% Present Value Discounted @ 8.25% £9.24 £10.24 £11.04 £11.93 £12.79

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£55m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£19m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.2% – 1.2%) = UK£274m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£274m ÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)5 = UK£184m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is UK£240m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £2.37. Compared to the current share price of £2.36, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 0.4% discount to what it is available for right now.

AIM:AFM Intrinsic Value Export February 6th 19 More

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Alpha Financial Markets Consulting as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For AFM, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further examine: