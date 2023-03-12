A Look At The Fair Value Of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Antelope Enterprise Holdings fair value estimate is US$0.82

Current share price of US$0.80 suggests Antelope Enterprise Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Antelope Enterprise Holdings' peers are currently trading at a premium of 15,820% on average

How far off is Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥3.89m CN¥5.29m CN¥6.65m CN¥7.89m CN¥8.97m CN¥9.88m CN¥10.6m CN¥11.3m CN¥11.8m CN¥12.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 50.37% Est @ 35.88% Est @ 25.74% Est @ 18.64% Est @ 13.67% Est @ 10.19% Est @ 7.75% Est @ 6.05% Est @ 4.85% Est @ 4.02% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 13% CN¥3.4 CN¥4.1 CN¥4.6 CN¥4.8 CN¥4.8 CN¥4.7 CN¥4.4 CN¥4.1 CN¥3.8 CN¥3.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥42m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥12m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (13%– 2.1%) = CN¥112m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥112m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= CN¥32m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥74m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$0.8, the company appears about fair value at a 3.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Antelope Enterprise Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.572. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Antelope Enterprise Holdings

Strength

No major strengths identified for AEHL.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine AEHL's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Antelope Enterprise Holdings, there are three important elements you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Antelope Enterprise Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

