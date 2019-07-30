A Look At The Fair Value Of ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (SGX:A04)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (SGX:A04) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) SGD9.6m SGD6.6m SGD5.3m SGD4.5m SGD4.1m SGD3.9m SGD3.8m SGD3.7m SGD3.7m SGD3.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -44.83% Est @ -30.69% Est @ -20.79% Est @ -13.86% Est @ -9.01% Est @ -5.62% Est @ -3.24% Est @ -1.58% Est @ -0.41% Est @ 0.4% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 14.22% SGD8.4 SGD5.1 SGD3.5 SGD2.7 SGD2.1 SGD1.8 SGD1.5 SGD1.3 SGD1.1 SGD1.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= SGD28.4m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$3.7m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (14.2% – 2.3%) = S$32m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = SGDS$32m ÷ ( 1 + 14.2%)10 = SGD8.41m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is SGD36.82m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of SGD0.059. Compared to the current share price of SGD0.049, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ASL Marine Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 2. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.