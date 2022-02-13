A Look At The Fair Value Of Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP)

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Aspermont

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$2.04m

AU$2.11m

AU$2.18m

AU$2.23m

AU$2.29m

AU$2.34m

AU$2.39m

AU$2.44m

AU$2.48m

AU$2.53m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 4.42%

Est @ 3.63%

Est @ 3.08%

Est @ 2.7%

Est @ 2.43%

Est @ 2.24%

Est @ 2.11%

Est @ 2.02%

Est @ 1.95%

Est @ 1.91%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.2%

AU$1.9

AU$1.9

AU$1.9

AU$1.8

AU$1.8

AU$1.7

AU$1.7

AU$1.6

AU$1.6

AU$1.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$17m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$2.5m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (5.2%– 1.8%) = AU$75m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$75m÷ ( 1 + 5.2%)10= AU$45m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$62m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.02, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aspermont as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.807. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Aspermont, we've compiled three fundamental items you should further research:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aspermont you should know about.

  2. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

  3. Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Will Auteco Minerals (ASX:AUT) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com...

  • DBS Profit Tops Estimates on Higher Loan Growth, Fee Income

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Southeast Asia’s largest lender, posted a 37% jump in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by its highest loan growth in seven years and increased fee income.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the

  • Oil prices clamber towards 7-year highs on Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Oil prices rose on Monday, climbing towards their highest levels in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger sanctions from U.S. and Europe and disrupt energy exports from the world's top producer. Brent crude futures was at $95.73 a barrel by 0109 GMT, up $1.29, or 1.4%, after earlier hitting an intraday high of $95.91. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.49, or 1.6%, to $94.59 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.92.

  • Big banks fund new oil and gas despite net zero pledges

    Investors should force banks to demand green plans before funding fuel firms, campaigners say.

  • No sign of light at end of tunnel for Credit Suisse investors

    Weary Credit Suisse investors fear a long wait for the bank to get back on piste after a string of scandals which have wiped billions off its market value and piled pressure on management. While Switzerland's second-largest bank says that it can create value by serving its wealthy clients with "care and entrepreneurial spirit", the market is not yet convinced and its share price has dropped by nearly a third in a year, knocking some 10 billion Swiss francs ($11 billion) off its valuation. Meanwhile, other big European banks, buoyed by the prospect of rising interest rates, have gained almost 50% in stock market value over the same period and its cross-town Zurich rival UBS has left Credit Suisse for dust.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Inches Upward in Sunday Trading

    But the largest cryptocurrency by market cap was way way off last week's levels amid light weekend trading and escalating tensions about a possible war with Russia; ether and most other major cryptos dropped.

  • Blackstone Wins Crown Resorts With $6.4 Billion Takeover Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc. has won its almost yearlong pursuit of Crown Resorts Ltd. after the troubled Australian casino operator on Monday accepted its A$8.9 billion ($6.4 billion) takeover offer.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSinga

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.

  • Bernie Sanders attacks Chipotle for hiking the cost of its menu items and accuses the chain of price gouging

    "Blaming the rising cost of a burrito on a minimum wage worker who got a 50 cent pay raise. That's not inflation. That's price gouging," Sanders said.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Want $10,000 in Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $97,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    While there are a lot of ways to build wealth on Wall Street, putting your money to work in dividend stocks is among the most effective. The first ultra-high-yield dividend stock you can buy hand over fist if you want a mountain of annual dividend income is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • A Wave of Bankruptcies and Foreclosures Appears to be Building

    A perfect storm of COVID-related economic issues mixed with inflation and a stay-at-home workforce is bearing down on small businesses and real estate investors. Don’t wait to take evasive action.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    Value stocks have been on a pretty good run the last two years, outperforming growth stocks. For the one-year period ended Feb. 9, value stocks have returned 17%, while growth stocks have returned 11.4%, as measured by the Russell 1000 Value and Growth indexes, respectively. Of course, the market goes in cycles, and growth stocks have beaten value stocks over the long term, generally speaking.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Growth Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    With more than 300 companies on this list, it's easy to overlook some high-quality dividend growth stocks. Three that might have flown under the radar of dividend investors are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG).