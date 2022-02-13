A Look At The Fair Value Of Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$2.04m AU$2.11m AU$2.18m AU$2.23m AU$2.29m AU$2.34m AU$2.39m AU$2.44m AU$2.48m AU$2.53m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 4.42% Est @ 3.63% Est @ 3.08% Est @ 2.7% Est @ 2.43% Est @ 2.24% Est @ 2.11% Est @ 2.02% Est @ 1.95% Est @ 1.91% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.2% AU$1.9 AU$1.9 AU$1.9 AU$1.8 AU$1.8 AU$1.7 AU$1.7 AU$1.6 AU$1.6 AU$1.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$17m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$2.5m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (5.2%– 1.8%) = AU$75m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$75m÷ ( 1 + 5.2%)10= AU$45m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$62m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.02, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aspermont as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.807. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Aspermont, we've compiled three fundamental items you should further research:

