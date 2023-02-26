A Look At The Fair Value Of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Key Insights

  • Axcelis Technologies' estimated fair value is US$151 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of US$123 suggests Axcelis Technologies is potentially trading close to its fair value

  • Analyst price target for ACLS is US$144 which is 4.3% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Axcelis Technologies Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$252.0m

US$295.6m

US$333.2m

US$364.9m

US$391.5m

US$413.9m

US$433.0m

US$449.7m

US$464.7m

US$478.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 23.79%

Est @ 17.28%

Est @ 12.71%

Est @ 9.52%

Est @ 7.29%

Est @ 5.72%

Est @ 4.63%

Est @ 3.86%

Est @ 3.32%

Est @ 2.95%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5%

US$230

US$246

US$254

US$254

US$248

US$240

US$229

US$217

US$205

US$193

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$478m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.5%– 2.1%) = US$6.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$6.6b÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= US$2.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$5.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$123, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Axcelis Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.254. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Axcelis Technologies

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • No major weaknesses identified for ACLS.

Opportunity

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Axcelis Technologies, we've compiled three essential factors you should further examine:

  1. Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Axcelis Technologies you should be aware of.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for ACLS's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

